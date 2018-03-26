As Twitchy reported, on Saturday, the day of the #MarchForOurLives, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he hoped both sides in the gun debate could find common ground on the issue.

That was about the same time that Parkland survivors like David Hogg were taking the stage in Washington, D.C., and showing off the price tags that Rubio had put on their lives.

Slate was impressed:

Thanks to Parkland students, one number will now be associated with Marco Rubio: $1.05. https://t.co/2u9uyhRlQ6 pic.twitter.com/EoYKhGfJi4 — Slate (@Slate) March 26, 2018

So, where does the $1.05 price on each student’s life come from? Slate explains:

Many students at the March for Our Lives rallies across the country were wearing a price tag that read $1.05. The reason? That’s how much they say each student is worth to Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. The organizers of the march say they got the number by calculating the amount the National Rifle Association donated to Rubio and dividing it by the number of students in Florida.

So, if you take the money Rubio has received from the NRA and divide it among the 3,140,167 students enrolled in Florida schools, you end up with $1.05 — price tags protesters literally wore Saturday:

How much is a student life worth… apparently $1.05 so I decided to wear a price tag on my wrist with my fellow class mates today at the #MarchForOurLivesNYC pic.twitter.com/0GOpnMm8bi — Lin-K (@LinditaKulla) March 24, 2018

How much each student’s life is worth, to politicians like Marco Rubio: $1.05 #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/VrhxGyvgoy — Lauren Doney (@Ldoney) March 24, 2018

Roughly the value of Slate. — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) March 26, 2018

You overestimate their worth. 😉 — (((lissa))) (@lissa77) March 26, 2018

The fact that he's talking about the NRA and Rubio instead of the Sheriff's dept and the FBI shows that it's political and that he's not serious. — Randy Wortinger (@randicus79) March 26, 2018

Way to find common ground with Sen. Rubio, guys.

Apparently, there is nothing that this person can say that won’t be happily amplified by those who should know better. https://t.co/IrbVTr3x8D — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 26, 2018

Correct. And any attempt to criticize him for his intemperate rhetoric and factual errors will be called "bullying" him… 🙄 https://t.co/Usd5vkPHFf — Lucky Eat-Anter (@LuckyEatAnter) March 26, 2018

Media isn't "caught up in the moment." They're fabricating it. https://t.co/rzJTah59Pj — Jeb Bos (@BigJebBos) March 26, 2018

One thing, though …

The weird inverted logic of this inane argument is such that Rubio should have taken more money from the NRA, not less. Also, for those of you keep score at home, he didn't take much. https://t.co/9pVqeoSFWj — David Taylor (@themysticgoat) March 26, 2018

We’d be more interested to see students divide whatever the school resource officer “protecting” the school that day was getting paid to stand outside with his gun by the 17 lives lost under his watch.

