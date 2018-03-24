As he usually does, Sen. Marco Rubio took the high road Saturday and praised those peacefully protesting at the #MarchForOurLives in support of a gun ban (primarily the AR-15 … for starters).

Leave it to Rubio, though, to conclude that there would have to be common ground found between the gun-banners and Second Amendment supporters.

Today many are peacefully exercising their #1A right to march for gun ban. Many support gun ban. But many others see it as infringement of #2A that won’t prevent shootings. Protest is good way of making a point,but making a change will require both sides finding common ground — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 24, 2018

That was Rubio’s take. Lest he forget just how little common ground newly minted anti-gun activists like Parkland Survivor David Hogg want to share with him, Hogg kicked off his speech at the #MarchForOurLives by setting out a prop price tag “as a reminder for your guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student’s life in Florida.”

"I’m going to start off by putting this price tag right here as a reminder for you guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student's life in Florida," Parkland survivor David Hogg says at #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/i54QSygI4C — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 24, 2018

Unlike fellow Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv who’s been willing to work with legislators, Hogg has tripled down in his campaign against the NRA, saying they “could have blood from children spattered all over their faces, and they wouldn’t take action, ’cause they all still see those dollar signs.”

Just sayin’, Marco … you’re not going to find common ground with Hogg anytime soon, as long as remarks like these can be parlayed into heavily cheered TV and protest appearances.

Exhibit A of why you can't compromise with these freaks. https://t.co/uGoeBUVoCE — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 24, 2018

How does everyone like getting lectured to by a liberal know it all teenager? #nra #2ndAmendmentRights https://t.co/zYtEc1YARD — Snoopy (@PrezSnoopy) March 24, 2018

This is disgusting….the left is notorious for overplaying their hand…this is going to backfire https://t.co/UBsxrFaPDZ — 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) March 24, 2018

Unchallenged by anyone in MSM, this clown keeps spewing BS. https://t.co/PZOsYQNPuk — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 24, 2018

This kid is a moral idiot, and I'm tired of the corrupt Press telling me I need to listen to what he says. https://t.co/EDf5VCo9Y1 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) March 24, 2018

This is at worst slander, at best idiotic hyperbole. https://t.co/dcDi8JcNNf — BGregory🐺 (@B_gregory) March 24, 2018

He won’t.

Odd.

Rubio has nothing to do with Parkland.

The school policy and local police did.

However they aren't republicans.

So this "nonpartisan" twerp isn't looking to blame them.#MarchForOurLives https://t.co/XfvMqVHchZ — SpaceRacer423 (@SpaceRacer423) March 24, 2018

This is so ugly and reprehensible, and if the adults promoting all of this actually cared about finding common ground that resulted in real reforms, they wouldn’t cheer divisive BS like this. https://t.co/SaWsKATJGy — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 24, 2018

He has literally done NOTHING positive for the cause of ACTUALLY saving people's lives. https://t.co/oRiEqBNDUN — KimmyQueen09 (@KimmyQueen09) March 24, 2018

He doesn't give a shit about finding a common solution for gun violence. He ONLY wants to destroy his enemies. https://t.co/eAZxb4NylO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 24, 2018

Democrat activism done on behalf of Democrat politics. The statement itself is disingenuous. The hateful premise behind is as absurd as it is dishonest. And anybody who pretends that this street theater BS is anything BUT political is a clown. Hogg is an opportunist, nothing more https://t.co/agwZgxSG7y — Moira ☘️ ن (@Moira1987) March 24, 2018

But muh unity and stuff. Give me a break. The left doesn't hate guns. They hate people who like guns. Gun control never.#MarchForOurLives https://t.co/LgQelsTXNt — Daniel West (@DWest_5) March 24, 2018

Uh, Senator, there isn’t “common ground” to be found between people who want to exercise their God-given rights and those who want to ban the exercise of God-given rights. https://t.co/fnEyY3I1fM — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 24, 2018

