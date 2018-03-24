As he usually does, Sen. Marco Rubio took the high road Saturday and praised those peacefully protesting at the #MarchForOurLives in support of a gun ban (primarily the AR-15 … for starters).

Leave it to Rubio, though, to conclude that there would have to be common ground found between the gun-banners and Second Amendment supporters.

That was Rubio’s take. Lest he forget just how little common ground newly minted anti-gun activists like Parkland Survivor David Hogg want to share with him, Hogg kicked off his speech at the #MarchForOurLives by setting out a prop price tag “as a reminder for your guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student’s life in Florida.”

Unlike fellow Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv who’s been willing to work with legislators, Hogg has tripled down in his campaign against the NRA, saying they “could have blood from children spattered all over their faces, and they wouldn’t take action, ’cause they all still see those dollar signs.”

Just sayin’, Marco … you’re not going to find common ground with Hogg anytime soon, as long as remarks like these can be parlayed into heavily cheered TV and protest appearances.

