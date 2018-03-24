It was pretty hilarious that a BuzzFeed reporter tried to shame the rest of the media for misrepresenting Saturday’s march as a “gun control protest” and not a “march against gun violence,” even though BuzzFeed’s own reporting called the marches a worldwide rally for gun control.

Twitchy has already shown plenty of signs from today’s #MarchForOurLives gun control protests around the country and around the world, most of the homemade ones taking on the NRA or GOP politicians like Sen. Marco Rubio, depicted with a bloody cross on his forehead.

We’re sure there were more like it, but someone in New York likely was inspired by Resistance leader Scott Dworkin and his fearless hashtag calling to #BanMachineGuns.

I considered running up to this lady with some good news. But 💁 — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) March 24, 2018

If these people won’t stop until some sort of scary firearm is banned, we’re fully behind banning fully automatic weapons first.

Who wants to tell them? https://t.co/OFmR0NRCiw — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) March 24, 2018

Ummm pretty sure they already are lady. 1986 called they want their sign back. https://t.co/hdTT044DjM — Matthew Cerasuolo (@Justmatthew38) March 24, 2018

Done, now can we go back to protecting our rights? https://t.co/Zn4bf26R2W — Chris (@ChrisMears00) March 24, 2018

How can you care enough to spend your day protesting, but not care enough to know the laws you're protesting? #manipulated #sheeple https://t.co/lWiV3HDauP — Martin (@Misinthe90salot) March 24, 2018

It would have taken less time to look up what the law is than it did to make that sign. https://t.co/8Xy6yUoPuR — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) March 24, 2018

These people want to be taken seriously, but have no education on what theyre protesting https://t.co/g8cFiOJYyj — The Ol'Boy🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@codyest92) March 24, 2018

Have we all already forgotten The Washington Post’s important piece on the bad-faith practice of “gunsplaining,” i.e., correcting gun control advocates who have no idea how guns work or the associated terminology or existing legislation?

Translation: Woke Teen Overlords have no idea what current laws are.#MarchForOurLives https://t.co/ByAQsc4MAd — ☠Problematic AF™ Redux☠ (@EF517_V3) March 24, 2018

These are the well-informed folks who want to write our gun laws. https://t.co/LsiqLaf1Cc — John Fenton (@jhfenton) March 24, 2018

Speaking of not knowing the difference between an AR-15 and an assault weapon, check out what must be one of the worst thought-out signs out there today:

It’s a rebus, get it? Ban all “ass” + “salt” weapons. That’ll inspire some legislation.

But remember, these weren’t’ gun control rallies. They were about school safety … so who gave the speech on transparent backpacks? David Hogg?

