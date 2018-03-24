Apologies in advance for yet another post about a sign spotted during Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” protest. Some ask questions that are easy to answer; for example, how many kids has the NRA killed today (zero — next question).

Others might seem to reach a little deeper, but the answers are still pretty simple to American patriots who appreciate the Constitution. For example, take this sign asking if “freedom” (in scare quotes for some reason) is more important than safety.

That’s one “yes” — do we hear another?

That shouldn't even be a question https://t.co/e4odzGH1Ld — AR-4000 "Shoot-o-matic" (@Short_Field) March 24, 2018

Is it? You have to ask? OMG yes! yes it is! https://t.co/bYneUCZvV7 — stew23 (@Steward23Stew23) March 24, 2018

yes it is. If you don't have freedom, you can't have safety. https://t.co/4gUDf7UeRO — Aurora Desmond (@auroradesmond) March 24, 2018

Yes. Because freedom is worth it. https://t.co/obr9sW7qsL — James Dubya (@James_Dubya) March 24, 2018

Is this supposed to be rhetorical…? https://t.co/bBd9ors2OV — spooky mulder 🦊👽 (@ryanfmason) March 24, 2018

I love the scare quotes around "freedom." https://t.co/LG7ruSBzRz — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) March 24, 2018

Glad to see the marchers are going full Hobbes. https://t.co/hCz2cOWZ22 — Philip Bunn (@PhilliamDane) March 24, 2018

Oh God. I hope this is one of those Russian actors trying foment chaos at protests and not an actual product of an American education. https://t.co/C12uHx1IkE — Scott Shackford [Blue Checkmark] (@SShackford) March 24, 2018

I feel like there’s some quote by some founder about this or something that maybe someone should’ve learned in school. https://t.co/b14UzzKNXV — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 24, 2018

Where is Benjamin Franklin when you need him? https://t.co/YBDTFLpOiu — Timothy Sutton (@tsutton94) March 24, 2018

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Why pick one? Gun related crimes, including homicide, have plummeted since the early '90's. You want to sacrifice freedom for safety, do it with violent offenders: fewer plea bargains and more time behind bars. https://t.co/2cus8SWtcv — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 24, 2018

I bet she's opposed to Trump's travel ban, mandatory minimums, or a lot of things some would argue increase safety, even at the cost of "a little" freedom. https://t.co/07Hzz6VdOj — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 24, 2018

Can't believe people would go into the public to show how freaking stupid they are. And yes, without freedom there is no safety! https://t.co/QG6TXlEDpr — Bill R (@billyrr3) March 24, 2018

Freedom has been and always will be more important than safety. Besides, safety is an illusion. https://t.co/XLgpWcDVWp — G Goetz (@docgoetz) March 24, 2018

Follow-up question: is “privacy” worth more than safety, or should Parkland students just shut up and carry clear backpacks and ID badges from now on?

Hogg: “After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks…it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.” #Axios360 pic.twitter.com/xvR8aP5th1 — Axios (@axios) March 23, 2018

Give him canvas or give him death!

