Apologies in advance for yet another post about a sign spotted during Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” protest. Some ask questions that are easy to answer; for example, how many kids has the NRA killed today (zero — next question).

Others might seem to reach a little deeper, but the answers are still pretty simple to American patriots who appreciate the Constitution. For example, take this sign asking if “freedom” (in scare quotes for some reason) is more important than safety.

That’s one “yes” — do we hear another?

Trending

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Follow-up question: is “privacy” worth more than safety, or should Parkland students just shut up and carry clear backpacks and ID badges from now on?

Give him canvas or give him death!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLivesBenjamin Franklinfreedomsafetysign