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Fed-Up 'Trump Supporter' Asks Congressman If There's Any Line in the Sand Where Trump Goes Too Far

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 13, 2026
Twitter

Oh no! The jig is up! An X account going by the handle Popular Liberal posted a video from a recent town hall held by Missouri Rep. Mark Alford in which an alleged Trump supporter asks if there's any line in the sand where President Donald Trump has gone one step too far for the Republicans in Congress to support him? 

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Just watch: Trump supporters are fed up.

The post continues:

… You already let it happen."

Republican leaders lie to your face with zero shame, zero morality, zero consequences.

These people are fed up.

2026 and 2028? They're done being played.

She should have worn a MAGA hat … it would have been more convincing.

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We assume that was part of her "deep cover" operation to pass as a MAGA conservative. Was Alford's town hall open to the public, or just to Trump supporters? Did Popular Liberal edit out the part where she says she's a three-time Trump voter?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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DONALD TRUMP GOP MISSOURI REPUBLICAN PARTY

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