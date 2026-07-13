Fed-Up 'Trump Supporter' Asks Congressman If There's Any Line in the Sand Where Trump Goes Too Far

Oh no! The jig is up! An X account going by the handle Popular Liberal posted a video from a recent town hall held by Missouri Rep. Mark Alford in which an alleged Trump supporter asks if there's any line in the sand where President Donald Trump has gone one step too far for the Republicans in Congress to support him?

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Just watch: Trump supporters are fed up.

BOOM! THE JIG IS UP



A fed-up Trump supporter at a Missouri town hall asked Mark Alford: "How obviously racist do we have to be? Is there any line in the sand? One step too far?"



Alford: "I'd stand up to Trump to protect the Constitution."



The room sighed. "Yeah right, dude.… pic.twitter.com/xqdAFjxgKc — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) July 13, 2026

The post continues:

… You already let it happen." Republican leaders lie to your face with zero shame, zero morality, zero consequences. These people are fed up. 2026 and 2028? They're done being played.

Yeah, totally a dedicated Trump supporter. Three time voter! Hard-core conservative! https://t.co/XxiehvMUAS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 13, 2026

She should have worn a MAGA hat … it would have been more convincing.

Yeah, fer sure, she's TOTALLY a Trump supporter! pic.twitter.com/bq6s9k4iAE — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) July 13, 2026

You guys are still trying this tired routine of posting clips of senile left-wing activists pretending to be disgruntled GOP voters? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 13, 2026

LMAO, yeah we’re buying that old white liberal woman is a huge Trump supporter — CPT_Severus (@Capt_Severus) July 13, 2026

"Trump supporter" - Sure. Get ready for this played out astroturf campaign to play out through November — Generational Talent (@Generation4580) July 13, 2026

Where has the Constitution been violated? — Good Vibes (Retro) (@vibes_good80031) July 13, 2026

"I'm a middle-aged blonde lady and I'm claiming to be a Trump voter! You have to listen to me!" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 13, 2026

There is absolutely no reason to believe this woman is a Trump supporter. — Dawn Miller (@RockyGoodGirl) July 13, 2026

Is that AWFL named Karen?



Because she never voted for Trump even once. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) July 13, 2026

She is a looney liberal white woman. I can identify them from quite a distance now. — Ray Krahn (@Ramone3614) July 13, 2026

What jig? Do you have any proof she’s a Trump supporter? I don’t hear that. — Kathy Lynn (@KathyLy22423308) July 13, 2026

What the hell is she talking about with “racism?” Any context? — Keith Wilson (@kwilsonfw) July 13, 2026

We assume that was part of her "deep cover" operation to pass as a MAGA conservative. Was Alford's town hall open to the public, or just to Trump supporters? Did Popular Liberal edit out the part where she says she's a three-time Trump voter?

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