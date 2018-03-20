On Monday, 18-year-old Zachary Cruz, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing after he “surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds.”

Zachary Cruz "surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds." Accused Parkland Gunman's Brother Arrested for Trespassing at Stoneman Douglas: Police | https://t.co/7cx712aGTR pic.twitter.com/EGju7uZLBW — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 19, 2018

Cruz, who is not a student at the school, reportedly wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.”

The Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested Nikolas Cruz's younger brother, Zachary, 18, for trespassing today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He doesn't attend the school but wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in," per sheriff's report. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 19, 2018

Terri Parker of WPBF News reported Tuesday that a judge has set bond for Zachary Cruz at a whopping half-million dollars and slapped him with a number of restrictions — including staying out of contact with his brother.

How chilling is this tweet?

State says Zachary Cruz has all same red flags as his brother Nikolas @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Most concerning he has been at jail to see brother & talking about how popular Nikolas Cruz is now & the brothers should start a fan club @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Judge orders Zachary Cruz have no contact with his brother Nikolas Cruz after Zachary told his brother he would be very hot and popular with girls following #MSD shooting @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/mRtGLH5cVE — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Remember when Rolling Stone made Boston Marathon bomber and “popular, promising student” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev their cover pin-up? He really did have an online fan club.

Parker writes:

Prosecutor Sarahnell Murphy told the judge that all the red flags that pertain to accused school shooter Nikolas Cruz, also apply to Zachary: his parents are both dead, and he is living with a temporary guardian in Lake Worth. She also said recorded jail conversations between the brothers revealed disturbing information: that Zachary told his brother how “popular” he would be now, how his name is known everywhere, that girls would find him “hot” and they should start some sort of fan club.

Zachary Cruz must wear an ankle monitor, stay one mile away from Stoneman Douglas High School, stay out of Broward County except for legal appointments, stay away from any school grounds, and have no contact with his brother.

The judge also ordered his Lake Worth home searched for weapons before his return.

Talk about red flags:

NOW: guardian of Nikolas Cruz tearfully recounts seeing 5 "army" guns & large box of bullets in Cruz' closet when she stayed with family in 2016 @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Rocxanne Deschamps says she asked Nikolas Cruz to lock up guns in safe to protect her small child; said she knew Nikolas had held gun to his mother's head @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

When Rocxanne Deschamps took in Nikolas Cruz she warned him he could not bring any guns, then she found receipt for new gun – called 911 @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Deschamps describes finding large hole in her back yard where she thinks Nikolas Cruz was planning to bury a gun – called 911 again – we were afraid of his intentions @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Deschamps says deputy told her anyone could bury a gun and she was surprised that a gun did not have to be locked away @WPBF25News — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

Deschamps: I told Nikolas he could have the gun or us. He chose the gun. I could not have him living in my house & putting my family in danger. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/gCqp2FY2PP — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) March 20, 2018

A defender reportedly said that Zachary Cruz “is being penalized not for skateboarding at the school, but because of who he is related to.”