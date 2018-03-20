On Monday, 18-year-old Zachary Cruz, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing after he “surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds.”

Cruz, who is not a student at the school, reportedly wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.”

Terri Parker of WPBF News reported Tuesday that a judge has set bond for Zachary Cruz at a whopping half-million dollars and slapped him with a number of restrictions — including staying out of contact with his brother.

How chilling is this tweet?

Trending

Remember when Rolling Stone made Boston Marathon bomber and “popular, promising student” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev their cover pin-up? He really did have an online fan club.

Parker writes:

Prosecutor Sarahnell Murphy told the judge that all the red flags that pertain to accused school shooter Nikolas Cruz, also apply to Zachary: his parents are both dead, and he is living with a temporary guardian in Lake Worth.

She also said recorded jail conversations between the brothers revealed disturbing information: that Zachary told his brother how “popular” he would be now, how his name is known everywhere, that girls would find him “hot” and they should start some sort of fan club.

Zachary Cruz must wear an ankle monitor, stay one mile away from Stoneman Douglas High School, stay out of Broward County except for legal appointments, stay away from any school grounds, and have no contact with his brother.

The judge also ordered his Lake Worth home searched for weapons before his return.

Talk about red flags:

A defender reportedly said that Zachary Cruz “is being penalized not for skateboarding at the school, but because of who he is related to.”

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fan clubNikolas CruzParklandschool shootingtresspassingZachary Cruz