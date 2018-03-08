As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump popped into the White House briefing room to tease a major announcement by South Korea at 7 p.m. That announcement, according to early reports, seems to be that Trump has been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks.

South Korean national security adviser: "I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/vBWktTMuyI — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2018

Kim Jong Un invites President Trump to meet https://t.co/Cxx0p3cTMZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited President Trump to meet and offered to suspend nuclear missile testing, US official says https://t.co/5bCqL5CbTL pic.twitter.com/i90nziIIjx — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 8, 2018

North Koreans are willing to consider suspending missile and nuclear testing alongside invitation for meeting, @CNN reports. pic.twitter.com/5x9GidrrcT — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) March 8, 2018

South Korean officials visiting the White House Thursday delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to President Trump inviting him to meet, according to a senior US official and a former US senior official.https://t.co/umT6ioCSBG — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 8, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Kim Jong Un extending invitation to meet with @realDonaldTrump, official says https://t.co/qofzT1ejPi — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 8, 2018

FOXNews reporting an announcement expected from the White House soon that President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss denuclearization of the rogue nation. #Breaking — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) March 8, 2018

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Trump to meet in the message that was delivered by the South Korean delegation, according to a senior US official and a former US senior official – @eliselabottcnn & @willripleyCNN report — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 8, 2018

A senior US official tells @eliselabottcnn that North Korea has offered to suspend their nuclear missile testing alongside their invitation for talks. The official also said there are no plans to change the upcoming planned military exercises with South Korea. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 8, 2018

#breaking North Korea leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Trump to meet in the message that was delivered by the South Korean delegation, according to a senior US official & offers to suspend nuclear and missile testing while talks are ongoing #DPRK — Paula Hancocks (@PHancocksCNN) March 8, 2018

EXCLUSIVE Sr US official tells me S Korean National Security Adviser will announce at 7 pm EST from WH: an invitation from Kim Jong Un to meet Trump; no change to planned US South Korea military exercises in April and commitment by Kim Jong Un to stop nuclear & missile testing. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 8, 2018

This is the announcement? A request by the DPRK government for the president to give them legitimacy and prestige without reciprocal concessions? And Trump wants credit for that… prospect, suggesting he’s entertaining it? … huh? https://t.co/EdzavkCYZG — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 8, 2018

Bingo. Dictators crave legitimacy and to be treated as equals by the world's leading powers, especially by the United States, while conceding nothing. It's why they should be shunned and isolated. https://t.co/anFAdwndf5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 8, 2018

This is a terrible idea. NK has the most brutal regime in the world and they have repeatedly proven that they can't be trusted to hold up their end of any deal. Nothing good can come from this. https://t.co/t7hMpc4iBw — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 8, 2018

Although, given Trump's recent negotiating tactics on issues like guns and immigration, there is a 50/50 shot this meeting results in Trump promising to hand over half of our nuclear arsenal to NK and withdraw from South Korea. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 8, 2018

Kim Jong Un is denuclearizing and will not test any longer. Suuure. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 9, 2018

This is great. Want a meeting with Donald Trump? Test a nuke. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 9, 2018

Not everyone is down on the idea:

Wow this would be classified as a gigantic win if true. Let’s see. I won’t believe anything North Korea related until we actually see North Korea follow through. Let’s hope this works! https://t.co/12iur4dWqh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 8, 2018

After Kim Jong Un surrenders to President Trump he is gonna get the Nobel Prize and get reelected and I'm going to laugh and then die — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 8, 2018

Looks like the meeting’s on:

Trump will meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve "permanent" denuclearization, according to the South Korea national security adviser — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2018

