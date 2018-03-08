Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Kyle Kashuv seemed to be the “invisible” survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting, with Twitter dragging its feet on verifying his account.

That’s been rectified, and Kashuv is finally getting his say, thanks in part to Guy Benson’s interview at Townhall. Kashuv got to meet with Katie Pavlich as well, so that’s certainly a bonus.

Talking guns with the expert @KatiePavlich. Thanks for setting rn up @guypbenson pic.twitter.com/w8pEPu9iWE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

He’s also met with Chuck Schumer, Kellyanne Conway, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Louis Gohmert, Orrin Hatch, and Speaker Paul Ryan, who tweeted this Thursday:

Met with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Kyle Kashuv this morning to discuss how we can keep our kids and our schools safe. I’m grateful to him for sharing his story with me. pic.twitter.com/J3BDjzyrxs — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 8, 2018

Try banning assault rifles. Only that wouldn’t be popular with the NRA. https://t.co/7MAHoV9uXP — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 8, 2018

Thanks for the input, Max Boot — the “conservative” Washington Post columnist who compared Russian cyber attacks to 9/11.

What Kashuv would really like to try is an app called ReachOut that connects students in need of help. The company writes, “When a student is struggling emotionally or just needs someone to talk to, this app gives them a platform to seek help from other student volunteers.”

But sure, ban assault rifles instead.

It's getting harder and harder to tell Max Boot from Oliver Willis. https://t.co/pdTAtE9qak — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 8, 2018

Never Trump always becomes outright progressivism. https://t.co/YYdmkACPYO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 8, 2018

Even more radical idea (that will actually work): Try PROTECTING schools and, in connection with that, answering the question of why men and boys are in crisis. Oh, and stop calling defense rifles assault rifles. The "A" in AR15 doesn't stand for "Assault." https://t.co/Qna5MFfqfv — dmduncan (@dmduncan2010) March 8, 2018

Assault Rifles – meaning select-fire fully automatic rifles are already heavily regulated under the National Firearms Act. Words mean things. https://t.co/AdcpU9Ns6N — Ted Goodridge (@TedGoodridge) March 8, 2018

Assault rifle. Assault knife. Assault fists. Assault phrases. Why don't you just ban the Bill of Rights, Comrade? https://t.co/CjT61bwUan — Oregon Michael (@Easycure) March 8, 2018

Or the US. Or actually be productive. Or actually solve anything. Banning something based on how it looks always fails. https://t.co/SELW9u72QL — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 8, 2018

It is just us, or would we rather hear from a high school junior with some common sense than Max Boot?

The Grassley Cruz bill is one I fully support. @marcorubio and @senorrinhatch have a great bill too. I implore all positions to come together and vote this into law. @tedcruz — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018