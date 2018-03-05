Did billionaire Tom Steyer ever buy those billboards in Times Square arguing for Trump’s impeachment? If he did, they didn’t work — and we’re not sure these billboards are going to have the effect that Mad Dog PAC thinks they will.

This is Mad Dog PAC. This is what we do. We have anti NRA anti Trump and anti GOP billboards from coast to coast. Chip in here https://t.co/TJFoYRw0A2 pic.twitter.com/Sj4tazIj1v — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 4, 2018

Gun grabbers calling the NRA a terrorist organization is nothing new and seeing it writ large on billboards doesn’t make it any more shocking or original.

We do wonder if there’s some nuance at work here, though: is this one of those “gun owners are great people but the NRA is terrorist group” deals or is the billboard saying that all 5 million NRA members are terrorists?

In any case, we imagine President Trump and the NRA appreciate the support.

"Anti-Trump" "Anti-GOP" LOL…it's cute that you actually believe that. This billboard is going to do more for Trump and the GOP in 2018 and 2020 than you can possibly conceive. https://t.co/ssnky16u1T — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 5, 2018

This is a campaign ad for the GOP, right? Because nothing's going to motivate the Republican base more than attacks like this. https://t.co/DyOdzAMl9M — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 5, 2018

NRA memberships are up, what, a half-million or so since the media made the pro-gun control Parkland kids celebrities?

Membership went up about 500,000 in past few weeks. Thank you for the extra publicity. https://t.co/WgkB6Y0KNX — F. F. Winkel (@M240H) March 5, 2018

Solid strategy. Call millions of law abiding Americans terrorists. Many of the members this slanders are veterans who have fought actual terrorists and lost friends to actual terrorists. 2018's gonna go great for the GOP if the anti-gun crowd keeps pushing this message. https://t.co/laVfgnkAZm — Nate Madden (@NateMaddenCRTV) March 5, 2018

Yeah… tell me again about how me and others like me, NRA members, are supposed to "come to the table" with people like this. https://t.co/MmsJ4IIJby — Will (@RoscoenOtis) March 5, 2018

I'm eager to "discuss" and "debate" away my rights to people who call me a terrorist. It seems a wonderful approach. – No One Ever. https://t.co/GCuK7z7WTg — Adam Selene كافر (@HoosierInfidel) March 5, 2018

The civil war is gonna be short https://t.co/nD3LWa1Vgs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 5, 2018

At least the Left is being reasonable … https://t.co/BCFlOfKgl6 — Conservative Review (@CR) March 5, 2018

Cool billboard bro. Now do Muslims. https://t.co/fePu5dyFTD — Hacksaw 🤘 (@BudHandsome) March 5, 2018

Related: