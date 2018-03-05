Did billionaire Tom Steyer ever buy those billboards in Times Square arguing for Trump’s impeachment? If he did, they didn’t work — and we’re not sure these billboards are going to have the effect that Mad Dog PAC thinks they will.

Gun grabbers calling the NRA a terrorist organization is nothing new and seeing it writ large on billboards doesn’t make it any more shocking or original.

We do wonder if there’s some nuance at work here, though: is this one of those “gun owners are great people but the NRA is terrorist group” deals or is the billboard saying that all 5 million NRA members are terrorists?

In any case, we imagine President Trump and the NRA appreciate the support.

NRA memberships are up, what, a half-million or so since the media made the pro-gun control Parkland kids celebrities?

