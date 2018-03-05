Christina Sommers, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and author of “Who Stole Feminism?” attempted to impart some wisdom to students at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, Monday, but was met with a none-too-silent minority who decided some singing, chanting, and the old “human microphone” technique from Occupy Wall Street were in order.

Ooh, they look tough.

Hey, this “human microphone” thing isn’t cult-like at all, is it?

This is a great clip as a student demands to have the speech halted and her question answered immediately.

Actually, it looks like most of the students there were prepared to hear Sommers’ speech, but of course, the minority couldn’t let her ideas be heard in an open forum, and certainly not on a law school campus.

Get this:

Wow, the “diversity dean” wasn’t more helpful? SHOCKER.

Since Sommers’s speech was cut short, we’ll let her get in one really solid burn:

