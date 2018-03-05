Christina Sommers, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and author of “Who Stole Feminism?” attempted to impart some wisdom to students at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, Monday, but was met with a none-too-silent minority who decided some singing, chanting, and the old “human microphone” technique from Occupy Wall Street were in order.

Protesters show up with signs. “No platform for fascists.” pic.twitter.com/QlEfabnHiF — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Ooh, they look tough.

This is what happened when @CHSommers tried to start her lecture. pic.twitter.com/WJrQGAnmkA — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Hey, this “human microphone” thing isn’t cult-like at all, is it?

This is a great clip as a student demands to have the speech halted and her question answered immediately.

Protesters try to disrupt @CHSommers lecture. They demand that she take questions now. pic.twitter.com/CadwW1Nkcg — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Ha, I love the one normal student who says, "It's fairly common to have a speech and then have Q&A after, so this isn't out of the ordinary" https://t.co/pJZ5OfsaJc — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 5, 2018

Glad to see the number of students calling out their speech-silencing classmates. The Angry Left really are their own worst enemies. https://t.co/D0RyXr7jPN — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 5, 2018

If these petulant children had done 30 seconds of research, they would know that @CHSommers takes questions and celebrates engagement https://t.co/GAR2DRPaAf — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) March 5, 2018

Actually, it looks like most of the students there were prepared to hear Sommers’ speech, but of course, the minority couldn’t let her ideas be heard in an open forum, and certainly not on a law school campus.

Sad to watch college students behave like third graders, and believe they're doing anything but looking like foolish children. https://t.co/7dlUEOxbP6 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) March 5, 2018

This is what the situation is, in every Uni. A handful of die-hard ideologues, students, instigated by a section of professors, no doubt, and the entire academia hostage. If @CHSommers is a "fascist" then everyone is. The word is meaningless now. https://t.co/0V4IYAoQL6 — Mr Мaitra (@MrMaitra) March 5, 2018

When you build a "movement" on the crumbling and meaningless foundation of identity politics, this is your result –> https://t.co/Lj7BsmnMrW — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 5, 2018

The entitlement of these tossers. Not to mention the rudeness of course. No understanding of anything outside their bubble. https://t.co/rWQufDBaHt — Skeptical Dinosaur (@skepticosaurus) March 5, 2018

These crybullies are the architects of the demise of their own freedom. One day they will grow up (hopefully) and they will find themselves confined and restrained and there will be no one to set them free. Massive parenting and educational failures. https://t.co/jQy0Ipe2TL — (((Tracy))) (@tstewart666) March 5, 2018

Who raised these belligerent, ungrateful, disrespectful, hateful brats? oh, right, @theDemocrats did. https://t.co/fgHVH1Vh4w — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 5, 2018

What's sad is not just the aggressive illiberalism of the student extremists, but the fact that leftist profs insist there's no problem. "Nothing to see here, move along." https://t.co/G1SGtY4xZr — More Sea Power (@DivertimentoNo1) March 5, 2018

Get this:

Diversity Dean at Lewis & Clark was present.She approached podium in middle of my talk & asked me to wrap up my speech & take questions. I was never able to develop my argument.Shouldn’t the dean have insisted protesters allow me to finish, rather than cut speech short? https://t.co/1d43iDeo7P — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) March 5, 2018

Wow, the “diversity dean” wasn’t more helpful? SHOCKER.

Who taught these students to show such contempt for a free exchange of ideas? And why is their argument so weak that they are left heckling speakers instead of engaging them intellectually? The college should be embarrassed. https://t.co/kmXboKqJBi — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 6, 2018

At Lewis & Clark, the inmates are running the asylum. What a sad day for free speech. https://t.co/o8vspxGFiy — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 5, 2018

Since Sommers’s speech was cut short, we’ll let her get in one really solid burn:

Protesters start singing again about no-platforming fascists. @CHSommers looks at audience in dismay. pic.twitter.com/STw1DhYFqi — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

I don’t think they were music majors. https://t.co/WgxV0xMNrN — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) March 5, 2018

