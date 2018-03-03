The Florida Senate met Saturday to amend the #StonemanDouglas bill, and for a very short time it looked like there was a two-year moratorium on the sale of AR-15s. That didn’t last, though.

The Tampa Bay Times reports:

In an unexpected move by a staunchly pro-gun Legislature, senators briefly approved and then rejected a two-year moratorium on sale of AR-15 assault rifles, the type used in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The surprise action came on an unrecorded voice vote in which senators shout yea or nay.

Senate President Joe Negron ruled that the amendment passed. As Senate rules allow, it was reconsidered and overturned by a roll call vote of 21-17.

Dan Sweeney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel live-tweeted the session, and here are some highlights:

Upon this act becoming a law, a moratorium is imposed on the sale, delivery, and transfer of all AR-15-style assault rifles and it must remain in effect for a minimum period of 2 years. The Department of Law Enforcement is directed to conduct a study to determine whether banning the AR-style assault rifle should be permanent or whether regulations can sufficiently be implemented to eliminate or significantly reduce the risk of mass shootings posed by the availability of AR-15-style assault rifles. The department shall submit its resulting findings and recommendations to the Governor, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The moratorium imposed by this section may not be repealed until the Legislature enacts a law that adopts, modifies, or rejects the department’s recommendations.

