The Florida Senate met Saturday to amend the #StonemanDouglas bill, and for a very short time it looked like there was a two-year moratorium on the sale of AR-15s. That didn’t last, though.

BREAKING: Florida Senate narrowly rejects two-year sales ban on AR-15. The 21-17 vote to reject was a reconsideration of a voice vote, taken minutes earlier, that had APPROVED the ban. https://t.co/GUk0eSe8Zp — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) March 3, 2018

The Tampa Bay Times reports:

In an unexpected move by a staunchly pro-gun Legislature, senators briefly approved and then rejected a two-year moratorium on sale of AR-15 assault rifles, the type used in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The surprise action came on an unrecorded voice vote in which senators shout yea or nay. Senate President Joe Negron ruled that the amendment passed. As Senate rules allow, it was reconsidered and overturned by a roll call vote of 21-17.

For 15 minutes, the Florida Senate approved a ban on AR-15 sales. Here’s the vote that overturned it. https://t.co/NWq4zwL4lx — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) March 3, 2018

Dan Sweeney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel live-tweeted the session, and here are some highlights:

Next up: a two-year moratorium on AR-15 sales. Not other assault weapons, just the AR-15. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

.@FarmerForFLSen calls this "a very reasonable compromise" between current bill and those calling for a complete #AssaultWeaponsBan — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

.@SenatorThurston "This is a legitimate compromise, when we talk about this being a first step … we're asking to have a discussion." Amendment would have study during the moratorium to determine whether ban should be made permanent. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

"This is their number 1 requirement," @SenatorThurston says of #StonemanDouglas students. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

"This is kinda the one thing that's consistent," @oscarjb2 says in closing, regarding AR-15 in mass shootings. "This is something that is reasonable." — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Amendment adopted on voice vote. Moratorium on AR-15 sales is IN THE BILL … awaiting a reconsideration vote. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Folks, that is a shocking development. And it makes passage in the House very, very difficult. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Sorry, missed a couple amendments by @VicTorres_FL. Both failed. I was too busy picking my jaw up off the floor. Amendment now up is by @JoseJavierJJR to create a firearm registry in the state, currently illegal under state law. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Here's the language of the AR-15 moratorium amendment that passed moments ago: https://t.co/LU1U20a1yi — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Here you go:

Upon this act becoming a law, a moratorium is imposed on the sale, delivery, and transfer of all AR-15-style assault rifles and it must remain in effect for a minimum period of 2 years. The Department of Law Enforcement is directed to conduct a study to determine whether banning the AR-style assault rifle should be permanent or whether regulations can sufficiently be implemented to eliminate or significantly reduce the risk of mass shootings posed by the availability of AR-15-style assault rifles. The department shall submit its resulting findings and recommendations to the Governor, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The moratorium imposed by this section may not be repealed until the Legislature enacts a law that adopts, modifies, or rejects the department’s recommendations.

RECONSIDERING amendment for AR-15 moratorium. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Amendment fails 17-21. AR-15 MORATORIUM NO LONGER IN BILL. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Cue the outrage:

How many children have to die before the Senate gets it? Nobody needs these f-ing AR-15s. Only our troops and LE should have 'em. https://t.co/c72HrStIY4 — Lisa Cunningham (@LisaGemini) March 3, 2018

By the way, here are some more tweets from Sweeney. We’d advise paying close attention: these might be coming to your state very soon.

.@KevinRader brings up #AssaultWeaponsBan. Says there was a federal ban 1994-2004. "You've thought about this. It's your thought crafting this amendment that not banning these weapons, you don't believe it's worth banning?" — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Postponed. Next up, @JoseJavierJJR amendment mandating trigger locks or lockboxes for firearms. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Current law says you have to have a trigger lock or a lockbox for firearm, or "in a location which a reasonable person would believe to be secure." This amendment deletes quoted language. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Amendment fails 14-19 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Sen. Montford amendment up next, would allow marshal program money to be used for more school resource officers. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

Amendment fails on voice vote. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

.@oscarjb2 now up with amendment giving owners of bump fire stocks 90 days to turn them in before penalties come in. Withdrawn since bill already gives folks until October 2018 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

"These are weapons designed for the military and for one reason and one reason only — to kill large numbers of human beings," @FarmerForFLSen says. — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

.@Annette_Taddeo hits at idea that 2nd amendment is for fighting back against gov., argues it's no longer possible. "When the Constitution was written, the government had the same weapons" as the populace, she says. "That is no longer the case." — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 3, 2018

