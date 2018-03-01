On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky, a case challenging a state ban on “political” clothing like caps and T-shirts at polling places.

Just how did Justice Alito destroy attorney Daniel Rogan, who’s representing the state? Elizabeth Slattery writes at The Daily Signal:

Daniel Rogan, assistant county attorney for Hennepin County, Minnesota, represented the state. When he stepped up to the podium, Justice Samuel Alito jumped in with a list of political symbols and messages, asking which would be allowed at the polls:

  • A rainbow flag? Rogan replied, “Yes, unless there was a gay rights issue on the ballot.”

  • Parkland Strong? “Yes.”

  • NRA? “No.”

  • The text of the Second Amendment? “No.”

  • The text of the First Amendment? “Yes.”

  • Colin Kaepernick? “Yes.”

  • All Lives Matter? “Maybe. It’s a close case.”

So, a T-shirt with the text of the First Amendment would be A-OK, but a T-shirt with the text of the Second Amendment? No way.

