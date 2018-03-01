On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky, a case challenging a state ban on “political” clothing like caps and T-shirts at polling places.
Minnesota stopped a man wearing a "Don't Tread on Me" Tea Party shirt from voting, citing a ban on clothing with "political messages." Now, it's being argued before SCOTUS
Just how did Justice Alito destroy attorney Daniel Rogan, who’s representing the state? Elizabeth Slattery writes at The Daily Signal:
Daniel Rogan, assistant county attorney for Hennepin County, Minnesota, represented the state. When he stepped up to the podium, Justice Samuel Alito jumped in with a list of political symbols and messages, asking which would be allowed at the polls:
-
A rainbow flag? Rogan replied, “Yes, unless there was a gay rights issue on the ballot.”
-
Parkland Strong? “Yes.”
-
NRA? “No.”
-
The text of the Second Amendment? “No.”
-
The text of the First Amendment? “Yes.”
-
Colin Kaepernick? “Yes.”
-
All Lives Matter? “Maybe. It’s a close case.”
So, a T-shirt with the text of the First Amendment would be A-OK, but a T-shirt with the text of the Second Amendment? No way.
It's remarkable how badly Rogan fell for Alito's trap. He was given a list of facially-nonpolitical-but-vaguely-political sentiments, and condemned all the conservative ones and okayed the liberal ones without fail.
