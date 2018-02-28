OK, first things first: President Trump said a lot of troubling things Wednesday in his bipartisan meeting about school shootings, not the least of which was “Take the guns first, go through due process second.”

So Trump just literally proposed gun-grabbing without due process. Yeah, this is going awesome. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 28, 2018

The whole thing was most definitely NOT awesome (although Sen. Dianne Feinstein looked like she was having a good time). The problem is, if you dig deeper beyond quotes like the one above, it doesn’t get much better.

President Trump already mentioned violent video games in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting despite them apparently having no connection, and he seemed primed to do something about violence in entertainment after Rep. Marsha Blackburn brought up the subject Wednesday.

TRUMP on video games: "The video games, movies, the internet stuff is so violent. It's incredible. I get to see things that you wouldn't be — you would be amazed at. I have a very young son who I look at some of the things he's watching and I say, how is that possible?" pic.twitter.com/nqedFqzbwt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018

Rep. Marsha Blackburn: Violence in entertainment media should be part of safe schools debate https://t.co/PypDoDluCb — Tennessean (@Tennessean) February 28, 2018

Marsha Blackburn calling for more limits/ratings on entertainment, video games, and online videos – Trump agrees — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2018

POTUS mentions his 11-year-old son Barron and the video games he plays, movies he watches. “I have a very young son — I look at some of the things he’s watching and I say, ‘how is that possible?’ These things are really violent.” pic.twitter.com/4sGM3GvBPp — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) February 28, 2018

The Tennesseean reports:

Blackburn, a Brentwood Republican, said she has talked to mothers in her district who are concerned that children are being exposed to extreme violence in the entertainment media. “Some of the young moms have mentioned this – that they’re very concerned about that exposure and children being desensitized to violence,” Blackburn said. Blackburn suggested taking another look at the ratings systems for movies and video games.

Well, movies and video games and TV shows already have ratings, so that’s been done. What’s next?

I don't think 11-year-olds should have video games https://t.co/jUxlC7SGoZ — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 28, 2018

We’d be surprised if any of the newly minted gun control advocates from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would back this attempt to limit gun violence — and in this case, they’d be right.

And they had absolutely nothing to do with Florida. https://t.co/AvSRKLiDCs — Katie Frates (@TheWorldsFrates) February 28, 2018

Then do what a normal parent does and don't let your kid play these things. This is not a good hill to die on. https://t.co/x3ZF2VFH7D — Jeffrey;Randall (@KnowHopeJeff) February 28, 2018

This was a dumb argument when Tipper Gore made it in the 90s and it's an even dumber argument now. https://t.co/FZ4tMyS0h6 — Æ (@EazyEid) February 28, 2018

donald trump is now… tipper gore? https://t.co/7VHGgcmVBo — bryan coffelt (@bryancoffelt) February 28, 2018

Please leave video games alone @realDonaldTrump . Believe me I play up to 30 hours of games per week and I've played thousands and thousands of hours all my life. Never have these games made me want to do horrible things. Adding regulations to games to this bill would not be good https://t.co/HqbzqdXKpc — Ramiro Paredes (@RamiroP810) February 28, 2018

Maybe it’s not the games or the guns, but a very, very small subset of people on which we need to focus?

What a meeting.

Things Trump has pushed so far:

– Having one bill

– But also, not lumping in concealed carry reciprocity with anything else

– Bump stocks by executive order

– Raising the age to 21

– Taking the guns "early," before "due process"

– Doing something about violent video games, etc — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 28, 2018

At least it’s Friday, right?

