OK, first things first: President Trump said a lot of troubling things Wednesday in his bipartisan meeting about school shootings, not the least of which was “Take the guns first, go through due process second.”

The whole thing was most definitely NOT awesome (although Sen. Dianne Feinstein looked like she was having a good time). The problem is, if you dig deeper beyond quotes like the one above, it doesn’t get much better.

President Trump already mentioned violent video games in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting despite them apparently having no connection, and he seemed primed to do something about violence in entertainment after Rep. Marsha Blackburn brought up the subject Wednesday.

The Tennesseean reports:

Blackburn, a Brentwood Republican, said she has talked to mothers in her district who are concerned that children are being exposed to extreme violence in the entertainment media.

“Some of the young moms have mentioned this – that they’re very concerned about that exposure and children being desensitized to violence,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn suggested taking another look at the ratings systems for movies and video games.

Well, movies and video games and TV shows already have ratings, so that’s been done. What’s next?

We’d be surprised if any of the newly minted gun control advocates from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would back this attempt to limit gun violence — and in this case, they’d be right.

Maybe it’s not the games or the guns, but a very, very small subset of people on which we need to focus?

What a meeting.

At least it’s Friday, right?

