As Twitchy reported, former President Barack Obama on Friday held an off-the-record speaking event at MIT that forbid attendees from recording, photographing, tweeting, or reporting on the event if they were to be granted a seat in the audience.

Reason obtained an audio recording of the speech, though, and noted that one of Obama’s main points was that social media companies like Google, Twitter, and Facebook “have to have a conversation about their business model that recognizes they are a public good as well as a commercial enterprise.”

Of course, we know that it means when a liberal like Barack Obama says we need to “have a conversation.”

It’s good to know that Obama’s no longer president and these companies no longer have to feel compelled to have a “conversation” with him, and besides, what more does he want?

Reason’s Robby Soave reports that Obama said “media giants like Facebook and Google should keep in mind that the U.S. government has a role to play in ensuring there are ‘basic rules of the road in place that create level playing fields.'”

Who isn’t tired of hearing that “level playing fields” nonsense from Obama — sounds like he knows he let conservatives gain a dominant foothold on social media while he wasn’t paying attention.

