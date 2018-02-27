It’s obvious at this point that there’s nothing House Speaker Paul Ryan could do to placate the gun grabbers re-energized after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

President Trump already held a listening session with shooting survivors that we considered far and away more effective than CNN’s show trial town hall packed with an audience demanding gun control that night and booing anything less.

Tuesday it was Ryan’s turn to meet with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors, and Ryan tweeted his thanks for their participation.

I am grateful to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for sharing their story with me today. We had an important discussion about how to keep our kids and our schools safe. pic.twitter.com/s3w9KC4vwC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 27, 2018

Isn’t this how legislative steps begin — with constituents engaging their elected representatives? In any case, Twitter was not impressed with Ryan’s efforts, what with him obviously being owned by the NRA.

Which he will ignore because these kids have less money than the NRA. Bad news, @SpeakerRyan, they have more votes. https://t.co/vwYsR14UwU — Nazywam się bagno (@swampudlian) February 27, 2018

I wonder, did Mr Ryan mention the money he gets from the NRA? But I am sure that all that NRA won't cloud his judgment. #NEVERAGAIN #WeCallBS https://t.co/qx1gPmmL37 — Ron Ledesma (@RonLedesma3) February 27, 2018

I hope their words, thoughts and feelings changed your mind and you will chose lives over money . https://t.co/BJAYWL6gJT — Kal AKA (@KalAbehra) February 27, 2018

Paul Ryan seen here explaining why money from the gun lobby is more important than student's lives. Something something Ayn Rand something something Atlas something something https://t.co/Qeeggf7xC4 — Tony Randazzo (@LtRandazzo) February 27, 2018

Why do we get the impression people think the NRA donates A LOT more money to political campaigns than these people assume?

And he'll still do nothing https://t.co/BEGfAauFwj — chickenhat (@iamchickenhat) February 27, 2018

Hope you offered them more than thoughts and prayers https://t.co/yok8RcYrPz — Roland Massa (@Rolandmassa73) February 27, 2018

Did you tell the kids about how thoughts and prayers will solve everything? https://t.co/IklgOLyLti — gentlystewed (@gentlystewed) February 27, 2018

Like we said, we’re stunned at how hostile liberals are to the idea of offering thoughts and prayers.

So what are the next steps? We need action. #MSDStrong https://t.co/WGQ3WDVtAu — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 27, 2018

Let’s ban machine guns!

Then show them by doing what they've asked of you.

BAN AR-15s! 👠 https://t.co/ysTiORzdqc — Stephanie Renee (@Steph56Renee) February 27, 2018

And I bet you will do nothing about the gun issue or anything else trump is against. You should be ashamed https://t.co/ek87rQdTfp — Oldwitch (@oldwitchme) February 27, 2018

I'm glad we're getting out of this relationship in November. Just having "the talk" but not changing a thing is exhausting for us all. https://t.co/6vz5z4H7a6 — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) February 27, 2018

How do you sleep at night? https://t.co/U2Ie1B2kTA — MichBot (@TheMQBot) February 27, 2018

You have not and won't do anything with regards to gun control because you are a phony https://t.co/dYBZhUcKcj — Bill Benda (@BendaBill) February 27, 2018

Fantastic, now you can get back to doing nothing. https://t.co/WTeHEWIxIa — John Ewy (@EwyJohn) February 27, 2018

.@SpeakerRyan And yet your spineless subservience to the NRA continues. You couldn't even find the integrity to ban bump stocks. And now you're saying MSD HS's problem was the Sheriff & security, not guns. Shameful. https://t.co/uBrRWw0x9T — Mikie Catanzaro (@RocksHealthCare) February 27, 2018

The problem wasn’t the sheriff and security, who took positions outside the school while the massacre continued inside?

Your meeting with the students is all a big fat lie. You will do nothing about gun legislation. Your party is bought and sold by the NRA. You want a photo op. It is a shame that you pretend to give the students hopes knowing its all a lie. https://t.co/jYqU3EViUJ — Jacqueline (@Jacquel78403333) February 27, 2018

This listening session is a joke. Ryan already has his mind up about what to do regarding school safety, which is absolutely nothing effective and nothing that involves keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of would-be-shooters. But he got the photo op he wanted. https://t.co/A45Pvdkm8I — Portia (Resister) (@scribunda) February 27, 2018

The only way this meeting was not a waste of everyone's time is that it gives the students first-hand experience at being gaslighted by a weasel who has no intention of ever helping people who are not rich donors. https://t.co/mdCm0MxYzY — The Resistance (@TaritaC) February 27, 2018

Hey, look who chimed in: Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts:

Earlier today, Paul Ryan said House Republicans would focus on law enforcement failures, not stronger gun laws, after the mass school shooting in Parkland. Ryan is a top Congressional recipient of @NRA money. https://t.co/opPorOIOYv — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2018

OK, so we did find one person who wasn’t anti-Ryan, but it took some digging:

I'm glad you spoke with the children.

I hope you explained the 2A and what the government capabilities are within that right. Enforce our existing gun laws because making new laws that aren't enforced won't fix the problem. https://t.co/S5EOQn2jYo — Elizabeth Judy (@ElizabethJudy2) February 27, 2018

