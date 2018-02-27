Who knows how many on the Left are still anxiously awaiting the release of the “pee pee tape” detailed in the dubious Steele dossier, but former FBI director James Comey gave them a little bit of hope Tuesday, before pulling the rug out from under them.

No, he doesn’t have that tape, or tapes of his conversations with President Trump, but he is making progress on the audio version of his upcoming book.

Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished. pic.twitter.com/38LNOJdtw7 — James Comey (@Comey) February 27, 2018

James Comey shares progress on his new book coming soon. https://t.co/gY30XqIew8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 27, 2018

HE'S GOT JOKES FAM https://t.co/5iYOg2l2mT — Connor Daley (@ConnorDaleyVT) February 27, 2018

Not the tape we’re interested in, my dude. https://t.co/z2BD8TPg3g — Scoops Maroun (@ejmaroun) February 27, 2018

That is one boring photo https://t.co/QtbFvpwsIP — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 27, 2018

This is the saddest picture I've ever seen. https://t.co/DIgJ3qMjkz — Mark Maira (@MarkMaira) February 27, 2018

Oh you poor sad desperate fool https://t.co/21ltd7LXQ5 — Greg Reese (@gregreese) February 27, 2018

Any joke where the punch line is "audio book almost finished" falls into the "dad joke" category https://t.co/voV3IK3x3y — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 27, 2018

Is James Comey available in any color other than Cringe? https://t.co/dYCrjXWCfr — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) February 27, 2018

I actually feel sorry for you. https://t.co/uGN47aFQnd — JustWokeUp (@InkDry1) February 27, 2018

So I guess you aren’t in the Oval Office? #NoTapes https://t.co/wZYvfSf4zi — RIP Proxima Centauri Aliens 👽 (@ThatElJefe) February 27, 2018

I'm sharing Mom's basement with my new roommate. He talks in his sleep. 😴 https://t.co/IMrMXiqK8W — Leni (@TweetLeni) February 27, 2018

James Comey records his confession.https://t.co/umoTWN49d0 — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) February 27, 2018

"Turn right at the crossroads. Turn left at the highway…" https://t.co/nTVPmu9hky — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) February 27, 2018

James Comey bout to drop the hottest diss track of 2018 on @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gLKD7WM8wX — Clur (@TheOriginalClur) February 27, 2018

LORDY Mixtape vol. 1 coming soon

FEATURING

Fired on My Day Off

Contemporaneous Notes

Loyalty Pledge

Undue Pressure

Special Counsel (ft. Dat Boi Bob)

Extremely Careless (Grossly Negligent)

FISA Warrant

Wiretapped (ft. Deep State)

Congressional Hearing

I Hope There's a Tape (Lordy) https://t.co/RIRAxuE2lB — Marcus Edwards (@MarcusEEdwards) February 27, 2018

Imagine actually listening to an audiobook recorded by this sanctimonious clown https://t.co/S4YHG7R0p7 — mediacritic (@mediacritik) February 27, 2018

What credibility does this man have anymore? In the very best case scenario, this man misled the public and heeled to party politics in handling of scandalous matters through the nation's top law enforcement agency. https://t.co/PYHp5qTnZq — Tyler Barton (@TylerBarton27) February 27, 2018

I just don't find Comey's sanctimonous attempts at humor funny at all. Trump is sitting in the Oval Office in large part due to him. I'm glad he finds all this comical. https://t.co/QC79spTePT — ckorenowsky (@ckorenowsky) February 27, 2018

Lordy, those were good times,

Remember the time Trump fired you? Middle of the day, no warning, on a business trip, and Trump just drops the hammer on you out of nowhere! Man, I wish you could have seen your face. Priceless. Enjoy Prison… Er I mean "Retirement" https://t.co/dYCrjXWCfr — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) February 27, 2018

Go away oh lordyyyyyyyy https://t.co/cix1gQxMuw — paul burton (@pburton25) February 27, 2018

Related: