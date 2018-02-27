Who knows how many on the Left are still anxiously awaiting the release of the “pee pee tape” detailed in the dubious Steele dossier, but former FBI director James Comey gave them a little bit of hope Tuesday, before pulling the rug out from under them.

No, he doesn’t have that tape, or tapes of his conversations with President Trump, but he is making progress on the audio version of his upcoming book.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: audiobookJames Comeytapes