On Saturday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg asked a simple question:

So which people support the NRA the most? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

It’s been a couple of days, but the answers to his question keep pouring in. We’re guessing Hogg was looking for a list of companies to boycott or legislators to target, but maybe some of the answers he got will sink in.

Blacks. We know the @NRA was instrumental in helping to arm us to fight back against the kkk. #civilrights

Learn your history. https://t.co/8XZez5BXzi — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) February 25, 2018

Fans of the Constitution. https://t.co/3TMewQpMs6 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 26, 2018

Those who believe in the Bill of Rights. https://t.co/MrnEqZJv86 — Monica (@moniemon84) February 24, 2018

Those who value civil rights. https://t.co/MzxwfBZUvz — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) February 24, 2018

Probably the millions of dues paying members. https://t.co/Q4Cwdhy50x — The Irreverent (@gunboss68) February 24, 2018

Probably the 5+ million dues paying members, who are mostly gun owners. Idk just a guess tho https://t.co/xsSKAujlEr — Eric Wagner (@NotEricWagner) February 26, 2018

The ones that want to. That's how America works. https://t.co/u0RFeyz3iA — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) February 24, 2018

People who care about the safe use of firearms. https://t.co/puxZz3JF1J — Steve Little (@99Utah) February 24, 2018

people who’ve read the constitution https://t.co/3TbQiCTaHo — AnnaKatherine Clarke (@annakatclarke) February 26, 2018

People who understand history and the Constitution, dear. https://t.co/ZXwG15FGnN — Spacebunny Day (@Spacebunnyday) February 26, 2018

Women who have been attacked. https://t.co/9eu9qWRAkB — Leslie ن (@LADowd) February 25, 2018

Women…nothing like a Sig Sauer 238 leveling the playing field https://t.co/B4Hm2Pj4Ry — 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) February 26, 2018

Me! Life member!!! My kids will be life members. I also lobbied in multiple state houses and on Capitol Hill for gun rights! I love the @NRA https://t.co/I6sHg3YFL7 — NC-17 (@bobby1time) February 27, 2018

People who don't shoot up schools https://t.co/w8ZkYyk2Qp — Trevor Fye (@FyeTrevor) February 26, 2018

The ones that support the NRA hero who stopped the bad guy in the Sutherland Springs from killing more innocent people https://t.co/AVyIPSLHE3 — TaterToT™ (@sawmilltaters) February 25, 2018

People who value individual freedom. https://t.co/0OQzEHEo14 — TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) February 24, 2018

People who have opened a history book….. https://t.co/4oxq3qwuFy — Randy (@ERE1968) February 25, 2018

Those of us whose ancestors fled England for religious freedom, lived through British disarming Americans & quartering soldiers in their homes & had to fight the largest military in the world FOR OUR FREEDOM! Thank God we won!!! https://t.co/A0FE0ZlsKy — KatyinIndy (@KatyinIndy) February 26, 2018

People like me-immigrants who used to live in communist countries where only the dictator military, his secret police and high ranking government cronies had guns.

I am the NRA, kid. Me, and other 5 million dues paying members. And no matter how hard you try we will never give up https://t.co/IuDJY7Rxqt — Rex Vallachorum (@RexValachorum) February 25, 2018

This is the kind of question you ask when you don't know a single salt of the earth person. https://t.co/UFBKVNONsl — Last Man Standing (@DoomsDaddy) February 26, 2018

