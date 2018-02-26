On Saturday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg asked a simple question:
So which people support the NRA the most?
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018
It’s been a couple of days, but the answers to his question keep pouring in. We’re guessing Hogg was looking for a list of companies to boycott or legislators to target, but maybe some of the answers he got will sink in.
Americans. https://t.co/bTx1tZAwVx
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 26, 2018
Adults https://t.co/DOXj3RnRcH
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) February 26, 2018
Most vets I know. https://t.co/C48tpDnc1E
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 24, 2018
Blacks. We know the @NRA was instrumental in helping to arm us to fight back against the kkk. #civilrights
Learn your history. https://t.co/8XZez5BXzi
— Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) February 25, 2018
Fans of the Constitution. https://t.co/3TMewQpMs6
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 26, 2018
Those who believe in the Bill of Rights. https://t.co/MrnEqZJv86
— Monica (@moniemon84) February 24, 2018
Those who value civil rights. https://t.co/MzxwfBZUvz
— Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) February 24, 2018
We The People support the @NRA the most. https://t.co/vZw9STzA26
— RollOn 🇺🇸 (@2WeelLife) February 27, 2018
Me. I do. https://t.co/rmF130zBAr
— Daniel West (@DWest_5) February 25, 2018
Rational people. https://t.co/XnpiOZrCU7
— Sierra Bravo (@NWInfidel) February 25, 2018
Probably the millions of dues paying members. https://t.co/Q4Cwdhy50x
— The Irreverent (@gunboss68) February 24, 2018
Probably the 5+ million dues paying members, who are mostly gun owners.
Idk just a guess tho https://t.co/xsSKAujlEr
— Eric Wagner (@NotEricWagner) February 26, 2018
The ones that want to. That's how America works. https://t.co/u0RFeyz3iA
— DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) February 24, 2018
Responsible gun owners. https://t.co/0HBkUVopmA
— Minding: Freedom🐻 (@MindingFreedom) February 26, 2018
People who care about the safe use of firearms. https://t.co/puxZz3JF1J
— Steve Little (@99Utah) February 24, 2018
people who’ve read the constitution https://t.co/3TbQiCTaHo
— AnnaKatherine Clarke (@annakatclarke) February 26, 2018
People who understand history and the Constitution, dear. https://t.co/ZXwG15FGnN
— Spacebunny Day (@Spacebunnyday) February 26, 2018
Women who have been attacked. https://t.co/9eu9qWRAkB
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) February 25, 2018
Women…nothing like a Sig Sauer 238 leveling the playing field https://t.co/B4Hm2Pj4Ry
— 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) February 26, 2018
Me! Life member!!! My kids will be life members. I also lobbied in multiple state houses and on Capitol Hill for gun rights! I love the @NRA https://t.co/I6sHg3YFL7
— NC-17 (@bobby1time) February 27, 2018
Law abiding citizens. https://t.co/7nCnMdpitt
— EYEgore (@DethRay) February 27, 2018
People who don't shoot up schools https://t.co/w8ZkYyk2Qp
— Trevor Fye (@FyeTrevor) February 26, 2018
The ones that support the NRA hero who stopped the bad guy in the Sutherland Springs from killing more innocent people https://t.co/AVyIPSLHE3
— TaterToT™ (@sawmilltaters) February 25, 2018
People who value individual freedom. https://t.co/0OQzEHEo14
— TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) February 24, 2018
People who have opened a history book….. https://t.co/4oxq3qwuFy
— Randy (@ERE1968) February 25, 2018
Those of us whose ancestors fled England for religious freedom, lived through British disarming Americans & quartering soldiers in their homes & had to fight the largest military in the world FOR OUR FREEDOM! Thank God we won!!! https://t.co/A0FE0ZlsKy
— KatyinIndy (@KatyinIndy) February 26, 2018
People like me-immigrants who used to live in communist countries where only the dictator military, his secret police and high ranking government cronies had guns.
I am the NRA, kid. Me, and other 5 million dues paying members. And no matter how hard you try we will never give up https://t.co/IuDJY7Rxqt
— Rex Vallachorum (@RexValachorum) February 25, 2018
This is the kind of question you ask when you don't know a single salt of the earth person. https://t.co/UFBKVNONsl
— Last Man Standing (@DoomsDaddy) February 26, 2018
Related:
MASTER CLASS: Charles C.W. Cooke effortlessly DISMANTLES David Hogg's 'incoherent' talking points https://t.co/8wz7FeDfau
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 26, 2018