Late last week, Rolling Stone — the magazine sued for publishing a campus rape hoax — published a piece called, “All-American Killer: How the AR-15 Became Mass Shooters’ Weapon of Choice.”

The piece was written by Tim Dickenson, who admits in the piece he never shot a gun before last August. Nevertheless, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is taking talking points from his piece.

"A handgun [wound] is simply a stabbing with a bullet. It goes in like a nail." With the high-velocity rounds of the AR-15, "it’s as if you shot somebody with a Coke can." https://t.co/xkyw3pEtjn #BanAssaultWeapons — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 26, 2018

Wow, being shot with a handgun is like being stabbed with a nail? If that’s all, let’s do away with the background check to get one, OK?

US Senator cites music industry glossy w/profound record of being so so wrong, is so so wrong. https://t.co/S81soLQF6w — Not THAT Ben Crystal; the other one. (@Bennettruth) February 27, 2018

They Know Nothing About Them, But Want To Write Federal Laws About Them – Part MCLXVIII https://t.co/WT7bUBr6Wy — JOIN NRA & GOA Tom (@BoreGuru) February 27, 2018

#2Amendment #2A#NRA Today's entry for:

"I don't know anything about ballistics or guns, so I read an article written by someone else who also doesn't know and will parrot what they said"#StabbedByBullets#ShootThemWithCocaCola https://t.co/eCE1PKUNEQ — PSEUDONONYMOUS (@CIAMemeEngineer) February 27, 2018

Do these anti-gun idiots who think an AR-15 is a "high powered" "assault weapon" or some such nonsense know that "grandpa's huntin' rifle" is really just a high-powered sniper rifle that gets aimed at paper and 4-legged mammals? https://t.co/pBCvazyULK — Firearms Policy (@gunpolicy) February 26, 2018

Every single major handgun round is a bigger caliber than what an AR-15 shoots I seriously don't get how these people are allowed to make laws about guns when they don't know basics of guns. https://t.co/4YXiYhxTWE — Anthony (@ant_musc52) February 27, 2018

God forbid I ever have to defend myself with my .357 loaded with personal protection rounds, but it would not be like stabbing someone with a nail. https://t.co/S9rc5Q4KFW — Lilac Sunday (@LilacSundayBlog) February 27, 2018

Plenty of air behind a 9mm, which is what does the damage in a rifle bullet and why we’re talking about muzzle velocity now. And many handguns fire larger caliber ammo. Plenty of stopping power. Not a pen knife wound. https://t.co/i9OZC9ajIm — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 26, 2018

Maybe if this wizened zombie had been awake during hearings she would know that there are huge complaints among the soldiers about the lack of stopping power in the 5.56mm AR platform. https://t.co/JEcqrmHnzu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 27, 2018

Are we comparing 9mm and 556 or are we comparing 9mm and 20mm Vulcan? I think you're a bit off on your stats https://t.co/Y57znaN1oF — Psychotropic Shaggy ◇ (@shaggy420thefox) February 27, 2018

This is so stupid. Ignorant and ill-informed. https://t.co/S3VE5syO5H — Gerald Dearing ن (@nofixedabode) February 27, 2018

The amount of idiocy in this statement is astounding https://t.co/RpeHH9akgG — Brian Smith (@BrianSmith_24) February 27, 2018

The Left: one bullet from an AR-15 is enough to rip a body apart.

Also the Left: the NRA instructor who shot the church shooter with an AR-15 doesn't count bc his two bullets didn't kill the guy outright and he killed himself https://t.co/QlOvFd8rNt — Renna (@RennaW) February 27, 2018

