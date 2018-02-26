Late last week, Rolling Stone — the magazine sued for publishing a campus rape hoax — published a piece called, “All-American Killer: How the AR-15 Became Mass Shooters’ Weapon of Choice.”

The piece was written by Tim Dickenson, who admits in the piece he never shot a gun before last August. Nevertheless, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is taking talking points from his piece.

Wow, being shot with a handgun is like being stabbed with a nail? If that’s all, let’s do away with the background check to get one, OK?

