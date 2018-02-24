This is incredible. We already know that not one but four Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies took up positions outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rather than enter the school and engage the shooter.

Now, Brian Entin of WSVN in Miami has spoken to an emergency medical responder who was one of the first on the scene and spoke on condition of anonymity:

"Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing." I spoke with a seasoned emergency medical responder who was one of the first to the Stoneman shooting. He doesn't want me using his name for fear he will get fired. Here are his exact quotes. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/t9trsOEaek — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2018

“Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing.”

“I would have risked my life to go in. I was eager to.”

“All they had to do was drag [the wounded] out of the building. And we could have started medical care.”

The Coral Springs fire chief said this at a press conference a few days ago: "I can tell you that we set up a triage area and we had a steady stream of victims coming out. The officers that went in from all the agencies did a fantastic job getting them to us as fast as possible." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2018

