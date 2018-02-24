This is incredible. We already know that not one but four Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies took up positions outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rather than enter the school and engage the shooter.

Now, Brian Entin of WSVN in Miami has spoken to an emergency medical responder who was one of the first on the scene and spoke on condition of anonymity:

“Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing.”

“I would have risked my life to go in. I was eager to.”

“All they had to do was drag [the wounded] out of the building. And we could have started medical care.”

