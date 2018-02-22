As Twitchy reported back in January, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, was under fire after a report emerged that he’d blackmailed a former hairdresser to keep quiet over an admitted extramarital affair.
According to the woman who Greitens admitted to having an affair with, he took a photograph of her without her consent while she was blindfolded and taped to some exercise equipment in his basement.
On Thursday, Gov. Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge for taking that nude photo without consent.
The governor of Missouri has been indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a nude picture of someone without consent https://t.co/unJLuyPHbr pic.twitter.com/6LOjOASPVw
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 22, 2018
I just saw MO Gov. Eric Greitens being led away in the custody of the St. Louis Sheriff.
— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) February 22, 2018
Things aren’t looking good for the governor.
"My understanding was he was led off in handcuffs and that’s not a good sign for our executive of the state of Missouri." https://t.co/womGMCOSDN
— Robert Costa (@costareports) February 22, 2018
UPDATE: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy; Greitens taken into custody and booked at St. Louis Justice Center https://t.co/vRkTwACPUQ pic.twitter.com/MZx4c0CRZR
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) February 22, 2018
Here's the indictment of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens: pic.twitter.com/w9gjknNY66
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 22, 2018
The headlines in 2018 are just dystopic https://t.co/qx3NIBRTIo
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 22, 2018
Greitens’ office said Thursday that he planned to attend the 2018 meeting of the National Governors Association this weekend, including a luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence.
Eric Greitens is clearly a psychopath, and must resign.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 22, 2018
