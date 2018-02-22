As Twitchy reported back in January, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, was under fire after a report emerged that he’d blackmailed a former hairdresser to keep quiet over an admitted extramarital affair.

According to the woman who Greitens admitted to having an affair with, he took a photograph of her without her consent while she was blindfolded and taped to some exercise equipment in his basement.

On Thursday, Gov. Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge for taking that nude photo without consent.

The governor of Missouri has been indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a nude picture of someone without consent https://t.co/unJLuyPHbr pic.twitter.com/6LOjOASPVw — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 22, 2018

I just saw MO Gov. Eric Greitens being led away in the custody of the St. Louis Sheriff. — Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) February 22, 2018

Things aren’t looking good for the governor.

"My understanding was he was led off in handcuffs and that’s not a good sign for our executive of the state of Missouri." https://t.co/womGMCOSDN — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 22, 2018

UPDATE: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy; Greitens taken into custody and booked at St. Louis Justice Center https://t.co/vRkTwACPUQ pic.twitter.com/MZx4c0CRZR — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) February 22, 2018

Here's the indictment of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens: pic.twitter.com/w9gjknNY66 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 22, 2018

The headlines in 2018 are just dystopic https://t.co/qx3NIBRTIo — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 22, 2018

Greitens’ office said Thursday that he planned to attend the 2018 meeting of the National Governors Association this weekend, including a luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence.

Eric Greitens is clearly a psychopath, and must resign. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 22, 2018

Related:

Dana Loesch wants answers on alleged blackmail after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admits to extramarital affair