As Twitchy reported back in January, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, was under fire after a report emerged that he’d blackmailed a former hairdresser to keep quiet over an admitted extramarital affair.

According to the woman who Greitens admitted to having an affair with, he took a photograph of her without her consent while she was blindfolded and taped to some exercise equipment in his basement.

On Thursday, Gov. Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge for taking that nude photo without consent.

Things aren’t looking good for the governor.

Greitens’ office said Thursday that he planned to attend the 2018 meeting of the National Governors Association this weekend, including a luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence.

