CNN’s town hall featuring survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting was all about immediate gratification — the crowd was packed with people demanding an immediate end to semi-automatic rifle sales, not to mention students demanding that Sen. Marco Rubio refuse all funding from the NRA.

Watching the town hall, anyone might think that 100 percent of the country backs a full ban on all semi-auto rifles.

Trending

Ben Shaprio notes that the enthusiasm/rage inside the town hall isn’t going to play out in the rest of America.

Yep … ban ’em all. You heard the crowd on TV.

Great point from Greg Gutfeld:

Related:

Chris Cillizza calls town hall on guns ‘a really, really good discussion,’ is fact-checked

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroCNNParklandschool shootingtown hall