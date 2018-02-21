CNN’s town hall featuring survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting was all about immediate gratification — the crowd was packed with people demanding an immediate end to semi-automatic rifle sales, not to mention students demanding that Sen. Marco Rubio refuse all funding from the NRA.

Watching the town hall, anyone might think that 100 percent of the country backs a full ban on all semi-auto rifles.

Rubio scores an own goal when he says the assault weapons ban "would literally ban every semi-automatic rifle that's sold in America" and the crowd erupts in cheers pic.twitter.com/VfIqxCloyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2018

That’s not an own goal, it’s an image that millions upon millions of law-abiding gun-owners will see and rightly react against. Those are cheers for the revocation of a civil liberty that’s essential to our constitutional republic. https://t.co/8uErGRDCd6 — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 22, 2018

Essentially: Rubio is saying that you have to ban all semi-automatic guns or none at all. And that GOP will not support banning all. Deutch is saying heck yes, let's ban them all. (And the crowd is on its feet.) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 22, 2018

Ben Shaprio notes that the enthusiasm/rage inside the town hall isn’t going to play out in the rest of America.

This stacked CNN show trial on behalf of full gun bans isn't going to play the way gun control advocates think. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2018

They don't realize it at all… https://t.co/xZJzT50Eg8 — ماكسويل maxwell (@mu_alpha_xi) February 22, 2018

Wild cheering for banning/confiscating every semi-automatic weapon in America may be good for ratings, but it's crappy politics, which is why no mainstream Democrat has ever had the balls to suggest it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2018

Okay Dems, you heard the cheers of the crowd. Time to introduce a full semi-automatic ban bill. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2018

Yep … ban ’em all. You heard the crowd on TV.

Narrator: Dems will not push for this on an election year. https://t.co/imfRbClGW2 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2018

But, the crowd. Did you not hear the crowd? https://t.co/8FCiZbApIC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2018

Again, none of the politicians on the stage support this or even banning all semi-automatic weapons. https://t.co/BjaFsqJeM6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 22, 2018

They’re getting there. They evolve quickly nowadays and the party’s moving left — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 22, 2018

Nope. At least the actual goal has been televised nationally. https://t.co/cBuPXUt8ng — Matthias Reynolds (@RealMReynolds) February 22, 2018

Not sure I can think of a better GOP get-out-the-vote plan than "Nancy Pelosi and CNN are scheming to steal your guns." https://t.co/FZhZ8DcQ9c — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 22, 2018

So many political ads are being made tonight Democrats:

We don't want to take away yoru guns. Also Democrats:

(Video of #CNNTownHall – of liberals screaming….) TAKE THEM ALL !

TAKE THEM ALL !

TAKE THEM ALL https://t.co/8axrBcgNvD — Britton Tallar (@BrittonTallar42) February 22, 2018

They just don't get it… @CNN have no idea they are being worked right now…And we're going to be having fun working them. Jackasses. https://t.co/mxpK5je0f4 — August West (@freestaterevolt) February 22, 2018

Great point from Greg Gutfeld:

in an audience-driven event, Speakers react to the possibility of applause. that changes debate. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 22, 2018

