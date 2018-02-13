According to a report in The Hill Monday, President Trump proposed to end federal funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which  in turn provides funding for PBS and NPR. Under the proposal, funding would be phased out over a period of two years.

Obviously, CPB President Patricia Harrison is unhappy about the proposal, saying that “the elimination of federal funding to CPB would initially devastate and ultimately destroy public media’s role in early childhood education, public safety, connecting citizens to our history, and promoting civil discussions — all for Americans in both rural and urban communities.”

Billionaire Tom Steyer sees Trump’s budget in simpler terms:

Who wants to tell him?

Maybe the fact has slipped past a few people, but a lot of us out here have been wondering about the quality of that government-funded “information” for decades now.

Or, Tom Steyer could write a big old check during the pledge drive, save public broadcasting, and maybe even get a sweet tote bag out of the deal.

How quickly they forget … Mitt Romney was going to kill Big Bird too — remember him being hounded by discount Big Birds everywhere he went on the campaign trail? We do. And hey — Big Bird is on HBO now, and we hear he makes good money.

Romney was right AGAIN? Turns out Big Bird can survive without public funding

 

 

 

