Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer took a look at some charts posted by NPR on the GOP tax cuts and came to this shocking conclusion:

With your 2018 tax cut, if you're a janitor making $30K, you get $180 – almost enough for one Big Mac a week. If you own the building, you can fly to Paris business class each week & have dinner at Maxim's. https://t.co/VDTRvO9R00 — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) February 6, 2018

Shocking! That’s not how communism is supposed to work at all.

So what Boxer is saying is …

Let’s cut more, then. — Jason Abel (@chonmage) February 7, 2018

Shorter: People who earn more money, get to keep more of their income. Your tweet is asinine. PS:. When was the last time you advocated for tax cuts for anyone, janitor or otherwise? — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) February 7, 2018

Wait…how much in Federal taxes is a janitor making $30K paying in the first place? https://t.co/84orVHJsWX — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 8, 2018

People who make more will save more. Pretty standard math. Pretty sure the guy who owns the building also pays a multiple of the janitor’s salary in taxes. Is she for real? https://t.co/yjUst1VrCK — Matthew Sewell (@MatthewJSewell) February 8, 2018

If they own the building, they are providing jobs to custodians, managers, all sorts of maintenance and repair workers, and accountants. You just don't get it. Never have, never will. https://t.co/L26dpycXMj — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 8, 2018

Do you realize how out-of-touch and elitist you and your sycophants sound? You are on the losing end of this and immigration reform. — DeplorableCrumbDreamer (@Siallmine) February 6, 2018

My take-home pay went up 5.4% because of the tax cut. — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) February 7, 2018

Crumbs, assuredly.

Hi @BarbaraBoxer I’m a teacher making $40k a year in Indiana. The tax cuts give me an extra $80/month, $960/year. That’s going to pay my monthly water bill, sewage, trash pick-up, and my child sponsorship in Bolivia. Are you asking for that money back? — Josh Landers (@jlandz09) February 7, 2018

Yes, she is. — Polybius Champion (@hiker1967) February 7, 2018

I cannot believe this is the line of argument they’re going with…I’m taking my tax cut and running w it, honey. https://t.co/cCkmoQEmPE — Michelle McCormick (@TexMex817) February 7, 2018

You people are seriously out of touch with Americans and how we live. — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) February 8, 2018

I love hearing Democrats try to explain why me getting to keep more of my money is a bad thing. #LiberalLogic — david loyd (@chiefwalkalot) February 8, 2018

Democrats should definitely run with the “crumbs” line right through the 2018 midterms. “We’re taking back those crumbs, and you’ll like it.”

