As Twitchy reported, Sen. Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor Tuesday to remind President Trump that “treason is not a punchline” and to chastise him for his comments about Democrats appearing “un-American” as they sat silently during the State of the Union address, no matter how good the news being delivered.

Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders what she thought about Flake’s floor speech, and the answer is: not much.

“I don’t think his constituents do either.” Amazing.

Trending

Seriously — we’re not sure how Jeff Flake is trying to position himself: as the Republican alternative to Trump in 2020? Good luck with that.

Related:

‘Still here?’ Is Jeff Flake doing himself any favors with this dig at Donald Trump?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff FlakeSarah Huckabee Sanderstreason