As Twitchy reported, Sen. Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor Tuesday to remind President Trump that “treason is not a punchline” and to chastise him for his comments about Democrats appearing “un-American” as they sat silently during the State of the Union address, no matter how good the news being delivered.

Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders what she thought about Flake’s floor speech, and the answer is: not much.

WH's Sanders on Flake criticizing Trump for saying Dems were "treasonous." Says "I'm not going to respond directly to Flake's comments. I don't really care what Flake has to say. I don't think his constituents do either. His numbers are in the tank." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 6, 2018

Sarah Sanders: I Don't Really Care What Jeff Flake Has To Say, I Don't Think His Constituents Do Either…

Seriously — we’re not sure how Jeff Flake is trying to position himself: as the Republican alternative to Trump in 2020? Good luck with that.

