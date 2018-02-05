You’d thought we’d already had plenty of books about the 2016 election already, but on Tuesday, Scribner will release Lanny Davis’ “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost Hillary Clinton the Presidency.”

It’s obvious what the book’s about from its ridiculously long title, but lending it a bit of legitimacy at Monday night’s book party was the presence of Hillary Clinton herself.

Frankly … we’re a little surprised she didn’t pretend not to hear the question. Maybe if it can sink in with her in only a year’s time, The Resistance can stop asking.

Besides, now she has more time to spend with the grandkids.

The best thing about her losing the 2016 election was her losing the 2016 election, hands down, but that was a nice answer. Funny she didn’t mention all the time she gets to spend with her husband, Bill.

Exit question: Now that liberals have decided they love James Comey again now that he’s part of The Resistance and subtweeting Trump with folksy quotes, are they going to have an appetite for a book blaming him for ruining the election?

Depends on how the book does, apparently.

