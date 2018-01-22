It takes some gall to culturally appropriate from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but Sen. Susan Collins reportedly did it anyway, employing a “ceremonial Native American stick” in negotiations over a continuing resolution to fund the government.

Susan Collins had senators in bipartisan meetings use a talking stick https://t.co/2wN8MbnITe — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) January 22, 2018

The talking stick got out of hand — literally — and was replaced by a toy basketball after an accident.

This is the greatest country on earth pic.twitter.com/hHTtkh8E8C — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 22, 2018

Looks like the future is female after all.

This is why we need more women in office, I’m dead serious. “Collins, introduced her fellow colleagues to using a talking stick during discussions, a Republican senator told CNN. Whoever was holding the stick was the only senator allowed to talk — to prevent cross-talking.” https://t.co/MpaUM0VgEe — Zoey Jordan Salsbury (@zoeyjsalsbury) January 22, 2018

Women know how to compromise and bring parties together. This is why we need to elect more women! On a side note though, my guess is that the "talking stick" (hopefully) prevented women from getting cut off when speaking. https://t.co/dVG0EZCGi7 — Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights (@GRRNow) January 22, 2018

Anecdotal data confirming we need more women in politics: male Senators can’t yield the floor, even while using a talking stick (which Collins had to introduce to them). https://t.co/JyK4wBrPCY — Chris Tessone (@ChrisTessone) January 22, 2018

Talking stick a good idea for bending towards consensus, but maybe testosterone intervened. https://t.co/yG6pDTngre — Peg (@ethnobot) January 22, 2018

I'm a long-time self-described unashamedly so feminist, but man a talking stick is really a girly thing to do. — Patricia Luebke (@PLuebke) January 22, 2018

At least someone said it. But wait a minute — if we’re now cheering on rules that allow people to talk only when it’s their turn, why was Elizabeth Warren so celebrated when #ShePersisted? Shouldn’t she have passed along the ceremonial talking stick?

A talking stick? IDIOCRACY https://t.co/Sc9eM93wPx — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 22, 2018

Good Lord, they’re all in a daycare, not just Don. A “talking stick”! What are they, all 5 year olds?! Grow up!!! — SarahD (@SDfreeto) January 22, 2018

A talking stick. Bwahaha! They use these in my son's preschool. — Brownie (@annebroun) January 22, 2018

We used a talking stick when I was eight — (((Matt Robare))) (@MattRobare) January 22, 2018

What????

The last time I heard of a talking stick was in my son’s 4 year old preschool class room. — Susan M (@susan_maskery) January 22, 2018

I tried this with two-year-olds when I was a preschool teacher, except it was a toy car instead of a stick and it didn't work at all https://t.co/sggQg9PbTS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2018

“No no no. You no have the #TalkingStick Senator. No talking! Now go take a nap nap in the corner Senator. And don’t take a boom boom. — Milton A. Gabriel (@1466Aaron) January 22, 2018

Throwing around the #TalkingStick – these aren't adults but indulged children https://t.co/pa9VoXtDH6 — DunWeyWeyDum (@DunWeyWeyDum) January 22, 2018

A talking stick?

A talking stick.

A talking stick!

A god damned talking stick?!

What in the holy hell is going on within our government? Are these people schoolchildren? Are they unable to govern themselves sufficiently to have a discussion such that they need a Talking Stick!? https://t.co/i6gK4puVVb — Richard L Walton Jr (@RLWaltonJr) January 22, 2018

Are they 5?

Can they not have a reasonable discussion without the use of a talking stick?

If you cannot sit there waiting your turn to speak – go sit in the hall. — Breaking Good (@mrtechsavy) January 22, 2018

Re : the Talking Stick. When did the Senate turn into a wacky summer camp movie? — Dave🕵 (@DavetheYak) January 22, 2018

It's time for common sense talking stick reform. — PoliticalPopcornNews (@PPN_News) January 22, 2018