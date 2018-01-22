It takes some gall to culturally appropriate from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but Sen. Susan Collins reportedly did it anyway, employing a “ceremonial Native American stick” in negotiations over a continuing resolution to fund the government.

The talking stick got out of hand — literally — and was replaced by a toy basketball after an accident.

Looks like the future is female after all.

At least someone said it. But wait a minute — if we’re now cheering on rules that allow people to talk only when it’s their turn, why was Elizabeth Warren so celebrated when #ShePersisted? Shouldn’t she have passed along the ceremonial talking stick?

 

 

