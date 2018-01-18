California on Thursday again demonstrated that even though it hasn’t formally seceded from the United States, it considers itself a different country with its own laws.

What now? California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told reporters that employers who violate the state’s “sanctuary” law and assist federal immigration authorities cracking down on illegal immigrants will be prosecuted and fined up to $10,000.

‘We will prosecute’ employers who help immigration sweeps, California AG says https://t.co/NLYK6Yq4jI — Angela Hart (@ahartreports) January 18, 2018

Angela Hart writes:

“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know — more specifically today, employers — that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says "we will prosecute" employers who help federal immigration authorities as they seek to enforce immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/h0ujvBWLok — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 18, 2018

California ladies and gents. https://t.co/ksHo96bKhS — Trevor Taylor (@dubbletee66) January 18, 2018

Amazing that @AGBecerra is unaware that federal law trumps state law.

Simply amazing. "ignorance of the law, is no excuse for breaking it," he said. https://t.co/1AXeJByzlc — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 19, 2018

This is…..amazing. CA to prosecute citizens to protect non-citizens. #CantMakeThisUp https://t.co/9bxlDjefrN — HARyder 🎄🎀 (@HARyder) January 19, 2018

Because in California illegal aliens are more important than American citizens https://t.co/e4iSYo5Ysu — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 18, 2018

Wow, prosecute those who cooperate with law enforcement. Who says Democrats are not racing to the left? https://t.co/FbRPvbe5t3 — Jeremy Reed (@Jtreed08) January 19, 2018

So they’ll prosecute employers who…follow federal law. If I owned a business in CA, I would close up shop and move. Fuck that fascist hellhole. https://t.co/ZLakiwOm7T — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 18, 2018

Well our DOJ will prosecute you for breaking the law! 🖕🏻 https://t.co/MhcpaE90Un — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) January 18, 2018

THIS. IS. IN.SANE. Seriously, am I hallucinating? Did I eat a Tide Pod? WHAT is happening in this country – the LAW is the LAW. PERIOD. https://t.co/ZbEQ76orNu — Jenn (@JennJacques) January 19, 2018

Lol. Good luck with that. You'll be removed from your position and incarcerated. This is gonna loads of fun. https://t.co/69eMlBzbat — Nick Juan Gruden (@Nbell3) January 18, 2018

Oh man the lawsuits the state will lose here long-term will be magical. Is he trying to get the federal DOJ up in their office permanently? https://t.co/cv84a9xzpG — Moose, Daddy (@MooseContrarian) January 19, 2018

Californians MUST watch this. Everyone else watch too. This is what our tax dollars are supporting. Not roads, bridges or dams. But prosecuting EMPLOYERS for following Fed. Law@bayareahausfrau https://t.co/dGPmUyJgrk — The OG ToniB 🤬 (@tonib) January 18, 2018

Related:

‘Dangerous’: ICE acting director slams California’s passage of sanctuary state bill