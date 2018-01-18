California on Thursday again demonstrated that even though it hasn’t formally seceded from the United States, it considers itself a different country with its own laws.

What now? California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told reporters that employers who violate the state’s “sanctuary” law and assist federal immigration authorities cracking down on illegal immigrants will be prosecuted and fined up to $10,000.

Angela Hart writes:

“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know — more specifically today, employers — that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”

