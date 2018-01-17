At 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, President Trump finally announced the winners of his Fake News Awards:

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Unfortunately, the ceremony did not go smoothly.

When you send out the Fake News Awards but it’s a broken link pic.twitter.com/B28rgGv4I4 — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) January 18, 2018

It's a troll inside of a troll wrapped in a troll. pic.twitter.com/zCkOuMHPuX — Richard Lorant (@richard_lorant) January 18, 2018

"The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later." https://t.co/omo2UPrX0O — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2018

Should've hosted the fake news awards on https://t.co/G8iPjrxfXY. — Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 18, 2018

Ouch.

The GOP website works but this link … doesn’t https://t.co/I5MguYcjQc — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 18, 2018

And the link says: "The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later." https://t.co/0MS8Swbn2K — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) January 18, 2018

Pres tries to announce his "fake news" award winners but had trouble with the link. https://t.co/iGnl7tit6t — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 18, 2018

Is this on a fake server? https://t.co/cvrbmUvj09 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 18, 2018

So much traffic, the site crashed! #FakeNewsAwards have BEST RATINGS by any award show EVER! Eat your heart out Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys…. #MAGA https://t.co/zeAivSwCS5 — Saving America 🔴 (@SavingAmerica4U) January 18, 2018

If anyone can actually load the page, screenshot it for the rest of us, would you? https://t.co/Ilga9nO9pL — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 18, 2018

Apparently the site is down. SAD. https://t.co/csQ4w6VoKT — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 18, 2018

Site not loading for everyone else? I need to make sure I'm getting the best #FakeNews I can. https://t.co/bQBthAdVg7 — Julian Gamboa (@JulianGumbo) January 18, 2018

And the website appears to be overrun with traffic. Say what you want about him, Trump is exceptionally skilled in the art and science of promotion, and the media can't stand him for it because he beats them at their own game, time and again! https://t.co/s4aFIG90UV — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) January 18, 2018

I was hoping for a Fake News Awards ceremony, complete with red carpet, statuettes, and the whole works. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 18, 2018

Us too.

Sad how politicized the Fake News awards have become. Wish it would get back to its roots and focus on the fake news. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) January 18, 2018

I almost just clicked on the Fake News Awards pic.twitter.com/TQqkxvhaZi — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 18, 2018

It’s funny — even though the page is down, the URL clearly points to the “highly anticipated” 2017 Fake News Awards. There sure are a lot of journalists tweeting about not being able to see the results.

Good job by the RNC handling a traffic onslaught they had like two weeks to prepare for — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 18, 2018

Trump should have just gone with the pure Rickroll — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 18, 2018

Twenty minutes in and the site is still down, but Twitter still works, so here are a few more words from tonight’s host:

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome–even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

* * *

Update:

So we’ve seen screenshots, and it looks like the winners include The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, who said the markets would never recover after Trump’s election, and ABC News’ Brian Ross, who sent the stock market plummeting with his bogus report that Trump, as a candidate, directed Gen. Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

CNN was also honored for botching the dates regarding the WikiLeaks dump, and TIME won for falsely claiming Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

Fake News Awards tally CNN: 4

NYT: 2

ABC, Time, WaPo, Newseek: 1 each — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) January 18, 2018

Congrats to CNN on its 4 big Fake News awards! pic.twitter.com/KMfcbMaEu9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 18, 2018

Congratulations!