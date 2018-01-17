At 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, President Trump finally announced the winners of his Fake News Awards:

Unfortunately, the ceremony did not go smoothly.

Ouch.

Us too.

It’s funny — even though the page is down, the URL clearly points to the “highly anticipated” 2017 Fake News Awards. There sure are a lot of journalists tweeting about not being able to see the results.

Twenty minutes in and the site is still down, but Twitter still works, so here are a few more words from tonight’s host:

* * *

Update:

So we’ve seen screenshots, and it looks like the winners include The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, who said the markets would never recover after Trump’s election, and ABC News’ Brian Ross, who sent the stock market plummeting with his bogus report that Trump, as a candidate, directed Gen. Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

CNN was also honored for botching the dates regarding the WikiLeaks dump, and TIME won for falsely claiming Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

Congratulations!

