Remember how for a few years there President Obama commemorated each and every holiday and anniversary with a staged photo of himself? That’s not cool anymore, at least when Speaker Paul Ryan does it.

Even the Washington Post’s “conservative” columnist, Jennifer Rubin, wasn’t having it from Ryan.

“Rebuke Trump, then we’ll talk.”

Sen. Tim Scott had already proved that no #MLKDay message, no matter how eloquent, will be accepted if it comes from a Republican, but plenty were lined up to take a shot at Ryan.

Nice.

What is it with the left and their obsession with Ryan and violent death — remember this one?

Happy #MLKDay!

SIGH: Sen. Tim Scott’s AWESOME tribute to #MartinLutherKing brings out the HATEFUL Left in frothy droves

