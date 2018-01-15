Remember how for a few years there President Obama commemorated each and every holiday and anniversary with a staged photo of himself? That’s not cool anymore, at least when Speaker Paul Ryan does it.

Today we remember a great man and his work. We read his sermons. We recall his sacrifices. We give back. In doing these things, we raise our gaze and renew the spirit in which we serve one another. Such is the calling of #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/UpNNtZJ8n5 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 15, 2018

Even the Washington Post’s “conservative” columnist, Jennifer Rubin, wasn’t having it from Ryan.

Save it pal. Rebuke Trump. Pass DACA fix. Then we'll talk — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 15, 2018

“Rebuke Trump, then we’ll talk.”

Sen. Tim Scott had already proved that no #MLKDay message, no matter how eloquent, will be accepted if it comes from a Republican, but plenty were lined up to take a shot at Ryan.

Happy White Republican Politician Hypocrisy Day! https://t.co/hpGOV0bh5t — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 15, 2018

You disgust me and you would’ve disgusted King. https://t.co/axuUPWdIx4 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 15, 2018

This is the worst thing I have ever seen. https://t.co/1pTRJWl1aP — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 15, 2018

Why aren't you on your knees apologizing? Instead of standing there in an obviously staged "thinker" pose as advised by your idiot photographer? For that matter, why are your shoes on? You're not fit to occupy the same space as MLK's bust.https://t.co/2uTHAXnti9 — Though I am straw, am I not a man? (@budney) January 15, 2018

Take his name out of your mouth, Paul. https://t.co/3TdFPbFNLt — Joshua. (@DrYoshua) January 15, 2018

Martin Luther King Jr. would've hated you. https://t.co/5dtjwqxnhx — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 15, 2018

Martin Luther King would kick your ass. https://t.co/FPxEvhs0Tx — French Excellence (@EmperorOTN) January 15, 2018

I hope that statue comes alive and slaps you for this nonsense https://t.co/mYl6rJmq1s — KB (@KaraRBrown) January 15, 2018

Funny, I was wondering why it doesn't topple over and crush your shitty, worthless life out of your soulless body, too. https://t.co/gzRPKwxzWU — Just Bob (@deepstatepotato) January 15, 2018

Nice.

And tomorrow, @SpeakerRyan goes back to screwing over Americans and dismantling MLK's legacy, all with that slimey smirk on his face. https://t.co/Tq4EkoK7Iw — Indra Bhagat 🌹 (@peripheralvzn47) January 15, 2018

You would have called him all sorts of things and spat on him, you hypocritical intellectually lightweight shell of a human. https://t.co/4Cf1Jta4HS — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) January 15, 2018

You would've turned the hose on him the first chance you had. https://t.co/J8YakNOFuS — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) January 15, 2018

You look like you're trying to figure out how to take the statue's healthcare. https://t.co/eKuiUYrd47 — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) January 15, 2018

The hypocrisy of this after he gave a raise to the wealthiest in the country and works day and night to cut services for the poor is just too damn much. https://t.co/n3O8zoqIpL — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) January 15, 2018

MLK was a socialist who called for a complete abolition of poverty by instituting a universal basic income pegged to comfortable middle class standards of living https://t.co/g3Ger2iB4I — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) January 15, 2018

Dr. King would be the mortal enemy of this Ayn Randian sociopath if he was still alive pushing for jobs for all americans, a livable wage, health care for all, and universal basic income. https://t.co/JqFSudumjY — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) January 15, 2018

Fuck yourself until you die, you massive hypocrite https://t.co/WTeGIB0Ws3 — Anthony Burch (@_anthonyburch) January 15, 2018

What is it with the left and their obsession with Ryan and violent death — remember this one?

Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 14, 2017

Happy #MLKDay!

