Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, had a unique take on the growing protests against the Iranian regime. We were expecting a similar take from Ben Rhodes, the biggest cheerleader of the Iran deal, but his Twitter feed seems to have gone silent for the moment, so this will have to do.

That’s nice.

He does know, obviously, that the regime the protesters are trying to dismantle is the same one that brokered the Iran deal with the Obama administration, right?

That’s pretty much exactly what he’s saying.

Those pallets of cash probably bought a whole lot of bullets for the police to fire at protesters.

