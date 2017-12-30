Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, had a unique take on the growing protests against the Iranian regime. We were expecting a similar take from Ben Rhodes, the biggest cheerleader of the Iran deal, but his Twitter feed seems to have gone silent for the moment, so this will have to do.

I support the Iran nuclear deal AND democratic change in Iran. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 30, 2017

That’s nice.

Good bumper sticker. But as part of supporting the nuclear deal, you did oppose democratic change in Iran. Or have you already forgotten 2009, and all the concessions to the regime since? https://t.co/AWV55qiv3I — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 30, 2017

He does know, obviously, that the regime the protesters are trying to dismantle is the same one that brokered the Iran deal with the Obama administration, right?

This is like saying you support pallets of cash for human traffickers and also individual liberty. https://t.co/l0Fz9yv723 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 30, 2017

That’s pretty much exactly what he’s saying.

one of these funded the suppression of the other. https://t.co/sSk6VoB8Lc — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 30, 2017

Those pallets of cash probably bought a whole lot of bullets for the police to fire at protesters.

Your problem is that you think the former actually incentivized the latter. https://t.co/j6PJxbd9dh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 30, 2017

Pro tip: you can’t do that. Also, if there’s a free Iran, there is no need for a deal. https://t.co/Ij1kyZd3TH — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 30, 2017

The echo chamber trying to come up with something, anything that doesn't get them hooted off the stage. https://t.co/SlRsD9kKG7 — Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) December 30, 2017

Hilarious. The "deal" was a full on capitulation while receiving nothing in return in an attempt for Obama to have a ForPol legacy. It failed everyone miserably. https://t.co/v9l86K5AJC — New Year's Nicky (@NickBuser5) December 30, 2017

You are a deeply stupid person. https://t.co/CciSc0r1hk — Weasel Zippers (@weaselzippers) December 30, 2017

Well, I guess you can claim that the deal helped to bring about the protests since the money it provided to the regime was used to finance IRG, Hezbollah and the Syrian war – which is what the protests are about.

Very cunning. — Andrzej Kozlowski (@akoz33) December 30, 2017

One or the other, you can't have both soy boy. — Dapandico (@Dapandico1) December 30, 2017

You support a treacherous regime and also the victims of it?? — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) December 30, 2017

I suppose you support Kim Jong Un AND liberating the people of North Korea… The type of of guy who “wants his cake AND eat it too” https://t.co/EqSk1mF4Kp — Lou Dog🇺🇸 (@Burlinsky) December 30, 2017

I support vodka AND sobriety. https://t.co/0cIMAdjND1 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 30, 2017

I support Planned Parenthood AND overturning Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/7VrLa1AbgA — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) December 30, 2017

Give it a rest, Michael. You're now just embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/S5uy56ffEv — F. Jeffery 👁 (@Natsecjeff) December 30, 2017

Maybe you should have mentioned that to your old boss in 2009 when he was giving the democratic revolutionaries the back of his hand. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 30, 2017

You call yourself a Professor? 🙄🙄🙄https://t.co/9bN0Qy2KwL — Tomás 🎅🐸👌 (@Manchain_88) December 30, 2017