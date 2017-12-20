For some reason, leftovers from the Obama administration just keep talking as though they weren’t sent packing in a big way when the American public refused to coronate Obama’s chosen successor. They seem to have suffered some memory loss as well, often overlooking their own massive failures.

Take, for instance, Susan Rice, who’s most famous for shopping the outright lie about a YouTube video causing the “protest” that led to a lethal terrorist assault in Benghazi. On Wednesday, she declared in a New York Times op-ed that President Trump’s “America First” vision is weakening the country.

Trump’s “America First” National Security Strategy is the summation of his abdication of traditional American global leadership. We have relinquished our moral authority, and this will make us less safe. See my piece in NYT. https://t.co/JXLyav5zqZ — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 20, 2017

Rice writes:

In Mr. Trump’s estimation, we live in a world where America wins only at others’ expense. There is no common good, no international community, no universal values, only American values. America is no longer “a global force for good,” as in President Obama’s last strategy, or a “shining city on a hill,” as in President Reagan’s vision. The new strategy enshrines a zero-sum mentality: “Protecting American interests requires that we compete continuously within and across these contests, which are being played out in regions around the world.” This is the hallmark of Mr. Trump’s nationalistic, black-and-white “America First” strategy.

America is no longer a global force for good? We have relinquished our moral authority?

Look, everyone, an "America Last" Obama thug is lecturing us on Trump's "abdication of traditional American global leadership." https://t.co/WaJH7DN861 — Jor El (@JorElishere) December 21, 2017

That was actually done during your tenure, sweetheart. https://t.co/TyzeKoGgDK — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 21, 2017

Susan Rice has some serious capacity for cognitive dissonance pic.twitter.com/c2Os6n6kFt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 21, 2017

self awareness = 0 https://t.co/AZwAKGi42G — Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) December 20, 2017

While I'm one of Trump's biggest critics on foreign policy, I don't think a former Obama National Security Advisor is in much of a place to bemoan the abdication of American global leadership. https://t.co/KxJ4KmEBBB — Ben Harris (@btharris93) December 21, 2017

Traditional American global leadership… You blamed a YouTube video. https://t.co/y4DDmXw5KM — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 21, 2017

Your national security strategy included lying to the American people about Benghazi. https://t.co/0i5ycRGSOU — John W. Pettit (@mmmonk53) December 20, 2017

You shamelessly, repeatedly lied to the nation to protect Obama from the consequences of leaving Americans to fight & die alone in #Benghazi. You have NO moral authority & NO right to lecture anyone after you & Obama did everything you could to weaken & endanger our country.

. https://t.co/xPLe3s5Oj6 — novaculus (@novaculus) December 21, 2017

Yes, gone are the days when a badly made "internet video" (so we're told by masters of the universe) can trigger a world made more sensitive by our former President, Ra the Sun God. Missing him so much. https://t.co/uPsNbAxQQZ — Martin McPhillips (@corpseinarmor) December 20, 2017

Thank you for reminding us what a disgrace you were in representing America at the UN, and especially your diabolically deceitful performance on Sunday morning shows to explain Benghazi attack. https://t.co/eCtE2S76lK — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) December 20, 2017

To you, "global leadership" meant arming our enemies & enabling those who want the destruction of America. https://t.co/Zj4iMj2P6d — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) December 21, 2017

Oh please. What leadership did your boss provide?? Syria? https://t.co/xZMVrU1bLK — Ramzi (@Ram3069) December 21, 2017

You pushed policy legalizing Iran nuclear & ballistic missed progs, flooding them with billions, & unleashing them across Mideast. Before & after you dismantled anti-prolif & anti-Hezbollah ops to grease talks. Then you lied about all of it to Cong, journalists, and American ppl. https://t.co/9Z4mbMpvZ1 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 21, 2017

The Obama administration's "moral authority" = funding Iran's murder around the world and protecting their terrorism wing. https://t.co/RU4cajqgcj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 20, 2017

The Obama administration actively and eagerly strengthened the leading state sponsor of terror in the world. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/dG0wZm9CK9 — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) December 20, 2017

Hey, look who else joined the party … Ben “Iran Deal” Rhodes. Great.

The Iran Deal rolled back the Iranian nuclear program. Meanwhile, nothing since 1979 has strengthened Iran more than the decision to invade Iraq, installing a friendly, Shia-led government next door. https://t.co/aTcul1pzsu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 21, 2017

You forgot the part where you withdrew from Iraq, leading Iran to essentially take over the country wholesale and helping create ISIS-stan. https://t.co/DbqHhQxMX7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 21, 2017

Good advice for both Rice and Rhodes:

Go paint watercolors in the woods. Your input is unnecessary. https://t.co/y84lqyTm3n — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 20, 2017

