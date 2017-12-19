Here’s a piece from The Hill that flew under the radar Monday, but it shows just how complicated the seemingly simple #MeToo movement can become.

Trump accuser lobbied to be his makeup artist months before her sex assault allegations roiled campaign https://t.co/chhQ4TCUn7 pic.twitter.com/T0ldOH2gAh — The Hill (@thehill) December 19, 2017

Jill Harth, a New York cosmetics executive, alleges that Donald Trump pushed her up against a wall and groped her during a January 1993 meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort; she sued in 1997 but the suit was withdrawn.

During Trump’s presidential campaign, however, Harth made several attempts to become his campaign makeup artist, The Hill reports, citing emails from Harth to the campaign:

“Hi Donald, you are doing a tremendous job of shaking things up in the United States. I am definitely on Team Trump as so many others are,” Jill Harth wrote Trump in an Oct. 1, 2015, email sent to him through his New York company’s headquarters. “I can’t watch television without seeing you or hearing your name everywhere! It’s a good thing for sure but PLEASE let me do your makeup for a television interview, a debate, a photo session, anything!” Harth wrote. … In another email seeking to meet Trump personally, Harth offered to be a campaign surrogate willing to tell voters how Trump “helped me with my self-confidence and all positive things about how he is with women.”

Harth told The Hill in a statement that she “was very excited about a new men’s cosmetic product line” she had developed and needed a prominent spokesperson; the flattering language of the emails was necessary to satisfy Trump’s “huge ego,” she explained. Today, however, she thinks Trump should resign or be investigated and impeached.

You just cant make this shit up https://t.co/I2fjt0KjYu — El Lobo (@El_Lobo_14) December 19, 2017

Isn't this an interesting development? https://t.co/ZetewJnVEN — Tina Golden (@tinagolden71165) December 19, 2017

Inconclusive, but certainly interesting.

