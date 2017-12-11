In other news, the White House on Monday issued a press release on President Trump’s Space Policy Directive 1, which instructs NASA to return American astronauts to the moon.

It is, isn’t it?

“We are no longer the undisputed leader in human space exploration,” the release reads, noting the end of both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

Would returning American astronauts to the moon’s surface unite the nation in pride and astonishment? Because we seem awfully cranky right now.

Hey, it worked in 1969.

OK, now we’re beginning to wonder if the moon landing really was faked, because there’s no way the generation that put Americans into space raised this bunch and their kids.

* * *

 

