In other news, the White House on Monday issued a press release on President Trump’s Space Policy Directive 1, which instructs NASA to return American astronauts to the moon.

Today, @POTUS signed a directive calling for the United States to lead a human return to the Moon, followed by missions to Mars and beyond. Details: https://t.co/6WzHFJJQFp pic.twitter.com/6vLCPgEIrt — NASA (@NASA) December 11, 2017

President Trump will make America a leader in space exploration again. Read more: https://t.co/OLVLsXZlTi pic.twitter.com/EiawkRIGES — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2017

I’m a huge liberal, but give credit where credit is due, Trump reopening the space program with NASA is a HUGE deal. This is a win for both parties today. — Tristan Moretti (@TristanMoretti) December 11, 2017

It is, isn’t it?

“The directive I am signing today will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery, It marks a first step in returning American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972, for long-term exploration and use." – @POTUS Trump pic.twitter.com/tNNUz06vEb — NASA (@NASA) December 11, 2017

Today with some of my personal heroes, Astronauts Peggy Whitson, Christina Koch, Sandy Magnus, Jack Schmitt and Buzz Aldrin, celebrating American leadership in space and our commitment to sending astronauts to the Moon and beyond. #STEM #NASA 💫 pic.twitter.com/6wZSKBsieW — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 11, 2017

“We are no longer the undisputed leader in human space exploration,” the release reads, noting the end of both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

Would returning American astronauts to the moon’s surface unite the nation in pride and astonishment? Because we seem awfully cranky right now.

Weird when he doesn't seem to believe in science no? https://t.co/rgeB5ebyBU — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) December 11, 2017

Does he realize that science will be involved? He seems not to like science very much in pretty much any other context. — Patrick O'Shea (@poshea) December 11, 2017

Dotard @POTUS can't find Puerto Rico how is he ever going to find anything in the "great unknown" https://t.co/Zu5G21Mbk3 — Vince Coniglio (@vinceconiglio) December 11, 2017

Space??? Get the lights back on in Puerto Rico first 💡And give our firefighters in California a hand with those fires 🔥How about some comforting words to our Nation eh? — Ann Marie ✭ (@AnnMarieLA1) December 11, 2017

Does he have an actual plan or is he just talking to talk again? Also, how about helping #PuertoRico get power first? — Jordan Brandes (@JordanBrandes) December 11, 2017

What a massive, stupid waste of money… 😑 https://t.co/tQV9AVQSdL — doris vickers (@doris_vickers) December 11, 2017

The rich should contribute their share through taxes https://t.co/Tmz0D6F6v5 — kevin G (@kgnotes10) December 11, 2017

And they will finance it by passing the collection plate at Pence's church? With another $1.5 trillion dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy there is not enough money left to fix our roads and bridges and we are centuries away from colonizing any other planet! https://t.co/Pag2PVbO4c — Bill Kellogg (@wck461) December 11, 2017

Perhaps they should fund CHIP first. https://t.co/BQPQR18fyz — 21StatesHackedin2016 (@hhushyourmouthh) December 11, 2017

Before or after Medicaid and Medicare are gone for lack of money? https://t.co/e0ZRadP7a5 — RealPersonCarol (@ResistforReal) December 11, 2017

Hmmm way more important than CHIP Social Security Medicare Medicaid. — kathleenroeberg (@kathleenroeberg) December 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @PressSec Maybe you can use some of this money to feed the hungry children that live in every state. https://t.co/k8tdXUZGdT — Darrell Click (@DarrellClick) December 11, 2017

.@WhiteHouse, this kind of statement is a lot more believable when you're *increasing* the NASA budget and *supporting* scientific endeavors, instead of… you know… being feckless twits. https://t.co/Wap5HTuZ5X — Someone (@sowstts) December 11, 2017

Dude, you are so full of sh!t and all your efforts to pump yourself up appear only empty. You are a tragedy! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/3Xh2RLpH3q — R Muñiz Lavalle (@Petgroceries) December 11, 2017

lol going back to the moon… so innovative!!! — And real (@andrealmccain) December 11, 2017

Oh please! He’s only leading us into the abyss! — Susan Vinci (@susan_vinci) December 11, 2017

Exploration, yes. Use, no. Let's allow our beautiful moon to stay undamaged by human hands. https://t.co/zGnuFNR5KB — Marigold (@bigbluemug) December 11, 2017

"Exploration and use"?? Is the moon going to be an eyesore in a few decades? Covered in metal and mining shit? I really hope not. https://t.co/U1TdEnjRWj — Leqsee (@Leqsee) December 11, 2017

I think @NASA should identify any scientific principles/research that climate change is based on and eliminate it from any proposals to go to the moon. clearly Trump believes that science is junk, lets see him get to the moon without it. https://t.co/oFmlJGdZpq — Kevin (@HeyGeek) December 11, 2017

Hey, it worked in 1969.

Because you think global warming isn't real and we're going to have to leave earth because we've killed it #thanksbutnothanks https://t.co/Ld5HQi0cdx — Marchelada (@vallem91) December 11, 2017

Personally I prefer fixing the world we're breaking instead of breaking new ones. https://t.co/hxHsSNctIV — rebecca turmo (@rebeccaturmo) December 11, 2017

I'm sure he doesn't know where the moon is and people that voted for him don't believe we went there to begin with. https://t.co/diPQMYUZsi — Brett Papworth (@teambanzai) December 11, 2017

OK, now we’re beginning to wonder if the moon landing really was faked, because there’s no way the generation that put Americans into space raised this bunch and their kids.

