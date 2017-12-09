As Twitchy reported, President Trump demanded — and got — an apology from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, who had posted a “phony photo of an empty arena” in Pensacola, Fla., Friday night. Actually, the photo was taken before the event started and the venue filled up.

However, even though Weigel offered an apology for the tweet which he’d already deleted, President Trump continued his Twitter tirade, saying that Weigel should be fired.

Wow — that escalated quickly. There probably are a lot of people in newsrooms who should be fired, but for a lot worse than this. (We’re looking at you, CNN … and ABC News). What does the Twitter jury think?

Stay tuned …

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

