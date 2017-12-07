Fox News is reporting that the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into Planned Parenthood and the sale of fetal tissue.
BREAKING NEWS: The Justice Department has formally launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and the sale of fetal tissue. (via @brookefoxnews, @jakebgibson) https://t.co/uVUdQ9z3cW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 8, 2017
Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson report:
The Justice Department has launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and the sale of fetal tissue.
In a letter first obtained by Fox News, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd formally requested unredacted documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the same panel that led the congressional probe into the women’s health organization.
The letter, sent to [Committee Chairman Chuck] Grassley and [Ranking Member Dianne] Feinstein on Thursday, is a rare confirmation by the Justice Department of a federal investigation.
Planned Parenthood under investigation by Justice Department over sale of fetal tissue #Tucker https://t.co/Eb7Cc5fQQ7 pic.twitter.com/VFKonKbRxM
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 8, 2017
Here’s David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress.
I’ll say it again. Planned Parenthood sells baby parts. Period. #PPSellsBabyParts #ShutThemDown https://t.co/fj4WF2Kete
— David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) December 8, 2017
Wow. 2017 is full of a surprises. Let's goooooo! https://t.co/OX8jgxyfvc
— Elizabeth Coplon (@ecoplon) December 8, 2017
HUGE NEWS. Put these body part traffickers where they belong…behind bars! https://t.co/IiwyiPSUIo
— Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) December 8, 2017
it's almost like……that clump of cells…….is a person……and its illegal to sell it's parts…….after you've killed it. https://t.co/CS86bxxBPv
— silence dogood (@cemarrie) December 8, 2017
Once performing abortion is part of the business model, what morality can be expected… https://t.co/XplTCgaymN
— Fr Matthew Schneider LC (@FrMatthewLC) December 8, 2017
