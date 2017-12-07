Fox News is reporting that the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into Planned Parenthood and the sale of fetal tissue.

Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson report:

The Justice Department has launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and the sale of fetal tissue.

In a letter first obtained by Fox News, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd formally requested unredacted documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the same panel that led the congressional probe into the women’s health organization.

The letter, sent to [Committee Chairman Chuck] Grassley and [Ranking Member Dianne] Feinstein on Thursday, is a rare confirmation by the Justice Department of a federal investigation.