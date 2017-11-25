An interview that former deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka did with Recoil has appeared online, and BuzzFeed News opinion editor Tom Gara passed around on Twitter Saturday a screenshot of Gorka’s everyday carry.

Sebastian Gorka never leaves home without two pistols, two flashlights and a tourniquet. https://t.co/p0GMkEbTus pic.twitter.com/mA80s1LdnV — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 25, 2017

Besides two pistols, Gorka also carries with him a pocket Constitution.

I’m guessing he uses the Constitution for kindling? — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) November 25, 2017

Har-dee-har.

What are the odds he has dramatically pulled it out and read from it to destroy a lib during an argument — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 25, 2017

Probably better than the odds of a liberal ever pulling out a copy of the Constitution and destroying a conservative during an argument.

He needs the tourniquet because he’s so likely to shoot himself accidentally. #GunNut — Mark Chubb (@KiwiChief) November 25, 2017

A better question upon looking at Gorka’s everyday supplies on hand:

I can't tell if people are trying to say this is a bad thing. https://t.co/PGXLhr4kXg — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 25, 2017

Exactly.

In my purse I have a heavy duty flashlight, mace, and a copy of the constitution. We're clearly soulmates. — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 25, 2017

This Tom guy works for buzz feed I think its pretty obvious hes mortified gorka has guns — Chris Wray (@chriswray3) November 25, 2017

I don't see a problem. — Mark Krauss (@markrauss) November 25, 2017

Never leaving home without those isn't a bad thing at all IMO. It keeps you safe. — Gamius Journolistus (@GarliusMattius) November 25, 2017

I’d scrap the Zippo lighter for a Bic but I’d have a flint and steel for backup. — 🐰ISHI MANU🐰 (@ISHIdeMANU) November 25, 2017

We’ll allow it.

* * *

Related: