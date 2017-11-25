An interview that former deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka did with Recoil has appeared online, and BuzzFeed News opinion editor Tom Gara passed around on Twitter Saturday a screenshot of Gorka’s everyday carry.

Besides two pistols, Gorka also carries with him a pocket Constitution.

Har-dee-har.

Trending

Probably better than the odds of a liberal ever pulling out a copy of the Constitution and destroying a conservative during an argument.

A better question upon looking at Gorka’s everyday supplies on hand:

Exactly.

We’ll allow it.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Constitutioneveryday carrygunspistolsRecoilSebastian Gorka