An interview that former deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka did with Recoil has appeared online, and BuzzFeed News opinion editor Tom Gara passed around on Twitter Saturday a screenshot of Gorka’s everyday carry.
Sebastian Gorka never leaves home without two pistols, two flashlights and a tourniquet. https://t.co/p0GMkEbTus pic.twitter.com/mA80s1LdnV
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 25, 2017
Besides two pistols, Gorka also carries with him a pocket Constitution.
I’m guessing he uses the Constitution for kindling?
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) November 25, 2017
Har-dee-har.
What are the odds he has dramatically pulled it out and read from it to destroy a lib during an argument
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 25, 2017
Probably better than the odds of a liberal ever pulling out a copy of the Constitution and destroying a conservative during an argument.
He needs the tourniquet because he’s so likely to shoot himself accidentally. #GunNut
— Mark Chubb (@KiwiChief) November 25, 2017
A better question upon looking at Gorka’s everyday supplies on hand:
I can't tell if people are trying to say this is a bad thing. https://t.co/PGXLhr4kXg
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 25, 2017
Exactly.
In my purse I have a heavy duty flashlight, mace, and a copy of the constitution. We're clearly soulmates.
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) November 25, 2017
This Tom guy works for buzz feed I think its pretty obvious hes mortified gorka has guns
— Chris Wray (@chriswray3) November 25, 2017
I don't see a problem.
— Mark Krauss (@markrauss) November 25, 2017
Never leaving home without those isn't a bad thing at all IMO. It keeps you safe.
— Gamius Journolistus (@GarliusMattius) November 25, 2017
I’d scrap the Zippo lighter for a Bic but I’d have a flint and steel for backup.
— 🐰ISHI MANU🐰 (@ISHIdeMANU) November 25, 2017
We’ll allow it.
* * *
