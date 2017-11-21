What is it with the “crazy Republican uncle” every liberal seems to dread seeing every Thanksgiving. As Twitchy has reported, liberal groups are always coming up with placemats full of talking points on social justice and gun control, and there’s even a hotline to text when those tough conversations about racial justice break out.

What’s Sen. Chuck Schumer bringing to Thanksgiving dinner this year? A handy chart on the Republican tax plan, that’s what.

Bring this chart to Thanksgiving dinner. It’ll come in handy when that family member who always talks politics tells you the Republican tax bill helps the middle class. pic.twitter.com/2EpZ5PxcDY — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2017

Stop ruining everything https://t.co/vnrQTnrhh7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 21, 2017

Seriously. Who invited this guy anyway?

People who bring charts go to the kids table. https://t.co/pbVUrIQEWv — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 21, 2017

*Child at Table* “please pass the WHY ARE WE CUTTING THE CORPORATE TAX RATE WHEN THAT BENEFITS THE TOP 1% OF EARNERS WHAT A TRAVESTY” https://t.co/bARPQoJ0IU — Thomas McGee (@ThomasEMcGee) November 21, 2017

Should we get in their face with it? https://t.co/RydSRnGwAv — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 21, 2017

lmao I'll blow up it poster size and be the life of the party, sure Chuck https://t.co/AWytsRMNRW — The Expert Lurker (@ghanacolleges) November 21, 2017

"Bring this chart…"

Let me stop you right there. You bring food or beverages or stay the eff home. https://t.co/p2ggVHAb6w — Vulptex (@Oenonewept) November 21, 2017

We have a table for people who bring charts. It's in the back yard – several acres away from the rest of us. https://t.co/EP2oI8s8vz — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) November 21, 2017

If you show up at my house with this chart, you'll be eating outside in the swingset fort with the fat raccoon that lives in my tree. https://t.co/XCq0hjasuF — Toxic Fe-Mo-Ninity (@molratty) November 21, 2017

FYI: If you bring a tax chart to Thanksgiving dinner you should be forced to eat outside by the trash can. With no beverage. No dessert. https://t.co/kPz1PYHnMz — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 21, 2017

If you bring a tax chart to thanksgiving dinner your family should disown you. https://t.co/OFOy04cwhP — neontaster (@neontaster) November 21, 2017

Anyone that tried to bring out presentation materials at the dinner table would have gotten put out the door. Are any of you people normal? https://t.co/yw5saMhA6M — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) November 21, 2017

Try bringing a bottle or wine or dessert. If you come with charts, you're the asshole. https://t.co/0PQrySDVmJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 21, 2017

"Bring this chart to Thanksgiving dinner and pretend as if you're not the jerk injecting politics into a family gathering." https://t.co/XCq0hjasuF — Toxic Fe-Mo-Ninity (@molratty) November 21, 2017

Bring this chart to dinner if Chuck Schumer shows up with charts https://t.co/ydtCuq5IWI pic.twitter.com/5BVv7OKChl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 21, 2017

The first motherfucker that shows up with charts on thanksgiving is getting chest kicked out the door. https://t.co/VZZcwYsMXT — Neil (@KurwaStronk) November 21, 2017

I pity Uncle Mort who has to host this putz and cousin Amy this year. #CutTheTurkey https://t.co/b7Vw2jsCil — Cranky* Gordon *not really. Holiday week. (@CrankyGordon) November 21, 2017

Fuck you. https://t.co/tIPLEFWeja — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 21, 2017

My family & I will be discussing our #blessings, not our sickening N.Y. representatives. https://t.co/V640a9a9gb — Christine Rhyner (@ChristineRhyner) November 21, 2017

Yeah, let's be sure to politicize everything. Great way to make sure that gratitude doesn't make an appearance. https://t.co/xBBvjSZLx4 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) November 21, 2017

I don't have family members who always talk politics. Thank God for that. https://t.co/BGpf1el8XP — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 21, 2017

Here's a better topic for Thanksgiving: Term limits. https://t.co/Az8AcQpqXm — TomJefferson (@TomJefferson30) November 21, 2017

Note…. It says 2027. That's ten years from now with plenty of time to legislate new tax code. Another blatant lie by @SenSchumer. https://t.co/eDwiOyWfNR — Joe Dolio (@DolioJ) November 21, 2017

Because nothing will happen in Congress between now and 2027… https://t.co/Xw5hDCGX4T — John Tomas L (@RPJohnTomas) November 21, 2017

*bring this to Thanksgiving in 2027. https://t.co/FTC1PIzJA3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 21, 2017

My favorite Thanksgiving story is how Elizabeth Warren's people saved the Pilgrims with delicious, bountiful charts. https://t.co/ojzfKifXHY — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 21, 2017

* * *

Related: