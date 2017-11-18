Probably doing so against the wishes of every one of his advisers, President Donald Trump jumped on Twitter Thursday night to take a swipe at Sen. Al Franken, referring to him as “Al Frankenstien” (misspelling and all).

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

It probably wasn’t the most politically savvy move, and it even got some people wondering … what if Trump used that name to signal that Franken is Jewish? Hmm…? Here’s Sarah “Elect Women” McBride:

I take anti-Semitism extremely seriously, but this is just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/7AeB8dtoYz — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 17, 2017

Did you actually suggest that Trump calling Al Frankenstein is anti-Semitic? Victor Frankenstein was a fictional character, from Bavaria, and most likely Lutheran. His monster was an amalgam of various body parts…. No wonder people mock you. — BluesPlayer33 (@BluesPlayer33) November 17, 2017

Ridiculous? Yeah, but that doesn’t preclude it from spreading on social media.

I can't be the only one who sees his use of Frankenstein instead of the senators actual name as being anti-Semitic? — AJLux (@LuxAngela) November 17, 2017

Trump’s misspelling of FrankenSTEIN is anti-Semitic 😠 https://t.co/LnwfYO8Gy6 — Dan Berger (@danielhberger) November 17, 2017

Joy do you think calling “Frankenstein” was possibly an anti-Semitic dog-whistle to Trump’s Nazi base? — Greg Stover PhD 🌹 (@HardR_DSA) November 17, 2017

What’s with the “Frankenstein”? Is that supposed to be an anti Semitic shot? — mb (@mbutala) November 17, 2017

Also, I'm not convinced that Trump meant Frankenstein the modern prometheus. I think he meant to make an anti-semitic play on words to combine Al Franken's last name and the Jewish-German surname 'Stein' but couldn't spell it right either way, just like his "crazy low-IQ" son. 😂 — Chris Hatcher (@LunchpailD) November 17, 2017

Trump using #Frankenstein to refer to Senator Al Franken who is Jewish is a despicable dog-whistle to his racist base. #Resistance #DSA #Chapo — Greg Stover PhD 🌹 (@HardR_DSA) November 17, 2017

Calling Al Franken "Al Frankenstein" is the ultimate confluence of the 3 most virulent anti-Semitic strains: 1) outingthe "hidden" Jewish last names

2) Suspicion of the Jew as covert sexual monster/predator

3) Connecting Jews to the gothic monstrosity of modernity — Jewish Aziz Ansari (@JayLouis) November 18, 2017

Wonder if this guy is a university professor.

He called Al Franken Al Frankenstein to remind the world he's Jewish. He did it 2 days after the Bernie Bernstein robocall. Not an accident — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) November 17, 2017

You do realize that there's a book and several movies about a monster who holds his arms out in the same fashion as Al Franken groping Leeann Tweeden in that photo, right? — Mark J. Sprinkle (@MarkSprinkle) November 17, 2017

Franken's stance in the photo bears no resemblance to the monster in Frankenstein — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) November 17, 2017

Um…

What? Did your eyes stop working? Blinded by politics? And btw, sexual assault and harassment are never okay. It doesn't matter who is doing it. Don't defend monsters. pic.twitter.com/bCID0v5jur — Mark J. Sprinkle (@MarkSprinkle) November 17, 2017

Absolutely no relationship between the monster's stance and Franken looking back at the camera from the side. No one would see that and think of Frankenstein's monster except for someone looking to excuse the "President" from making an insidious, coordinated anti-Semitic attack — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) November 17, 2017

Blocked a lot of them, but when I pointed out that the Trump Frankenstein tweet was anti-Semitic, I was immediately besieged by Russian bots https://t.co/mPC5M8sBAs — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) November 17, 2017

Problematic …

The path to linking AL Frankenstein to an anti-semitic insult… pic.twitter.com/dqKT5WXMLm — Justin (@jcrowder55) November 17, 2017

