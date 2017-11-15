As Twitchy reported, it seemed as though Fox News’ Sean Hannity had lost patience and given Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore an ultimatum on his show Tuesday night: “Fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistency” in 24 hours, or “get out of this race.”

Surprisingly, Moore responded to Hannity within the 24-hour period, via an open letter in which he dismissed the accusations leveled by Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson.

Last night Hannity said Moore had 24 hours to come up with an explanation for the inconsistencies in his account of what happened with the women (then young women/girls) who have accused him of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/CEdmH9ql6B — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2017

And here it is?

Hannity actually sounded amenable to this on his radio show today, like Moore had bought himself time. https://t.co/ee4TpFFaO3 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2017

In his letter, Moore covered some of the same ground as his lawyer did earlier in the evening, suggesting that the yearbook signature presented by Nelson might have been tampered with.

RoyMoore, in open letter to Hannity: "I adamantly deny the allegations of Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson, did not date underage girls, and have taken steps to begin a civil action for defamation. Because of that, at the direction of counsel, I cannot comment further." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) November 15, 2017

'At direction of counsel I can't comment further' is what someone who may become a *criminal defendant* says — no reason a prospective *civil plaintiff* can't comment. https://t.co/PFF7WXdKZ0 — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) November 16, 2017

Joshua, c’mon. My lawyer would tell me it’s a mistake to cross the street b/c I might be hit by a bus. There’s a huge diff b/w not speaking b/c they might use it against you and not speaking b/c it might marginally compromise your litigation position. — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) November 16, 2017

Hmm…

1. He only specifically denies 2 allegations here. 2. "I believe tampering has occurred." (Lawyer wouldn't go that far). 3. We live in a world where Sean Hannity is apparently the key swing vote in arbitration of truth. https://t.co/p6rE7W0qzn — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 16, 2017

Accused of groping, sexual misconduct, targeting teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Moore is appealing to a cable news host https://t.co/bC5SxccHWO — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) November 16, 2017

What he did is horrifying but his explanation is comical. Doesn't say he didn't do it, just that the 7's look funny. 6 accusors and he's tripping over handwriting semantics. #RoyMooreChildMolester https://t.co/AEKJt7fOOq — Jim Cardillo (@CardilloJim) November 16, 2017

I believe him. How did she manage to forget that he had heard her divorce case? If this monster was assigned to her case, why no motion to recuse? She forgot to tell her lawyer? This is all baloney on steroids. The same old leftist playbook. https://t.co/9xUPkWlDgE — Magna Cart Horse ® 🇺🇸🇬🇧⚽️🍷🍺☮️ (@Bagehot99) November 16, 2017

There's one thing Moore can do to signal his sincerity: Deny all these charges in a formal hearing at which false testimony would put him in legal jeopardy. That would show true conviction in his innocence. Otherwise he's just faking it. https://t.co/CFZy7I75uw — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 16, 2017

Judge Moore answers @seanhannity — But the back and forth is now irrelevant. Moore is going to lose. He needs to consider that before he hands Jeff Sessions' seat to Doug Jones. #alsen https://t.co/6sifDRDgVr — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 16, 2017

