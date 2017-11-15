As Twitchy reported, it seemed as though Fox News’ Sean Hannity had lost patience and given Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore an ultimatum on his show Tuesday night: “Fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistency” in 24 hours, or “get out of this race.”

Surprisingly, Moore responded to Hannity within the 24-hour period, via an open letter in which he dismissed the accusations leveled by Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson.

And here it is?

In his letter, Moore covered some of the same ground as his lawyer did earlier in the evening, suggesting that the yearbook signature presented by Nelson might have been tampered with.

