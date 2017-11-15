The fact that Sen. Marco Rubio can make a joke about taking a sip of water during a televised speech just goes to show how utterly out of proportion the reaction was back in 2013 when he reached for a sip during his response to President Obama’s State of the Union address.

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

This is funny. (I know humor speaks for itself, but there are a few humor-challenged among us). https://t.co/8NGTsPv27u — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 15, 2017

A sense of humor that Reagan would have loved + been proud of. Well done! https://t.co/zZpKGPfCc4 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) November 15, 2017

Okay this is funny as all get out. Good on Rubio. https://t.co/Jukoqv7E4J — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 15, 2017

For the record, here’s video of President Trump reaching for a bottle of water during a speech Wednesday, not that it won’t be replayed on TV plenty of times.

President Trump stops his speech to search for water

cc: @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/26hR5w7ZIe — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 15, 2017

Props to Rubio for having a sense of humor, still. For what it’s worth, he did manage to sell quite a few campaign-branded water bottles after the fact, and he shared a photo of a hearty water bottle toast with Benjamin Netanyahu.

In any case, expect more chat on cable TV Wednesday night about the water bottle than Trump’s Asia trip; look, CNN already has the chyron put together:

Interrupts for another drink of water. About 15 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/jqrJKSQhkQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 15, 2017

watergate — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) November 15, 2017

Because there really is a tweet for everything, this tweet from Trump from 2013 is making the rounds quite a bit right now.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

Look this is silly. Nobody cares about someone drinking water onscreen. Why I bet you can't find one single person. https://t.co/5ZWjkCZ9Sn — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2017

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/ZW4S2Gx0me — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) November 15, 2017

fwiw, Trump usually has water bottles under his podiums. That's why he looked there first. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) November 15, 2017

