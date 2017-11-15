We certainly noticed it, and The Federalist did too; that is, the sudden glut of think pieces suggesting that Americans, and especially Democrats, really need to make a reckoning with the charges made against former President Bill Clinton. It’s awfully difficult to call out the hypocrisy of Roy Moore supporters while trying to hold up Clinton’s shaky legacy.

Facts are important to rebut the attempted revisionist history and are chronicled here. https://t.co/eWCV58B99d — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 15, 2017

The piece by David Harsanyi is well worth a read, but what really caught our attention is the same thing that has with every one of these think pieces on Clinton — people seem to think he was punished for his “indiscretions.”

Reminder. Clinton was punished for his indiscretions. Disbarred, impeached, humiliated on a televised hearing where he was forced to discuss his penis and vilified. Members of his own party voted to impeach. He didn't just skip away. la la la la — Dawn Ritchie (@Dawn_Ritchie) November 15, 2017

He didn’t just skip away? That’s kind of exactly what he did, if you ask around a bit.

No, he really wasn't. he was punished for lying under oath, not using a young intern as a humidor and a DNA storage receptacle — Ezio is my homeboy (@themanfronUNCLE) November 15, 2017

She was an adult not a minor. It was consensual & she initiated it. (Although it was grossly inappropriate given a marriage & the age difference.) That ship has sailed. It's being brought up now to DEFLECT from Roy Moore & Donald Trump's sexual predation. — Dawn Ritchie (@Dawn_Ritchie) November 15, 2017

No, it's being brought up now because Democrats have no credibility on the issue of sexual misconduct, but they've been pretending they do. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 15, 2017

But at least you admitted that one of the many disgusting things Bill Clinton did was "inappropriate". Kudos, I guess. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 15, 2017

He was punished for lying to a federal judge in a sexual harassment lawsuit. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 15, 2017

William Jefferson Clinton was impeached in the House for perjury and obstruction of justice. The Senate acquitted him. He has never been held to account, or punished as you state, for sexual misconduct/rape. — Marta Lisle 📷 (@UrUnpaidPundit) November 15, 2017

So he was “kind of” punished?

For his "indiscretion" with Monica Lewinsky and Paula Jones. He got away with his attacks on Juanita Broaddrick Kathleen Wiley scot-free. https://t.co/8TuKLzNeqZ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 15, 2017

You are correct, sir. Ask Juanita Broaddrick or Kathleen Wiley if they think Clinton was punished on their behalf.

He was punished for the felony of lying to a court about his behavior. He was never punished for his behavior. Sadder still, degenerate democrats claim that the price he paid was excessive for his sex crimes. — Tom Cattani (@tcattani) November 15, 2017

Also, I wouldn't exactly call them 'indiscretions' thx for the air quotes, Jonah. — Suzy Howell (@howellsuzy) November 15, 2017

After raping Brodderick was elected president of the United States for two terms. He's been regarded as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party until just barely last week. Used his wife's position and his reputation to amass a more than $100 million fortune. Some punishment. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) November 15, 2017

Oh yeah he was punished alright. With six figure speaking engagements, government appointments for his wife and money for his fraudulent foundations. The man has suffered enough. — Rachael Tyrell (@RachaelTDeckard) November 15, 2017

* * *

Related: