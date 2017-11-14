Rep. Louie Gohmert’s flow chart, displayed during Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, is amazing and well worth a look. It’s also way too small and borderline incomprehensible, which is a shame, because we have no problem with solid lines drawn from the name Eric Holder to Fast & Furious and the IRS targeting scandal.

The chart was obtained and tweeted by BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner.

Here’s the chart in action today:

Rather than try to follow the lines connecting the Obama Justice Department to Russia and Uranium One, though, most people just wanted to make fun of the chart. Go ahead, then — at least Uranium One will get some exposure on social media.

There just might be a scandal or two in there if anyone were brave enough to dig in.

* * *

 

