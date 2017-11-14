Rep. Louie Gohmert’s flow chart, displayed during Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, is amazing and well worth a look. It’s also way too small and borderline incomprehensible, which is a shame, because we have no problem with solid lines drawn from the name Eric Holder to Fast & Furious and the IRS targeting scandal.

The chart was obtained and tweeted by BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Here, care of Rep. Louie Gohmert's office, is the full chart he displayed at today's House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. pic.twitter.com/dPSHtGvwqK — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 14, 2017

this is phenomenal https://t.co/K0TpeyLf5d — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) November 14, 2017

The longer you stare at this chart, the more questions you have, and the better it gets. https://t.co/eXb6bBtBTR — Libby Nelson (@libbyanelson) November 14, 2017

Here’s the chart in action today:

Louie Gohmert Made The Case During The Sessions Hearing Today That Obama's DOJ Was Compromised And That Robert Mueller Should Step Down pic.twitter.com/UBX40309Qv — TnB Opinions (@TnBopinions) November 14, 2017

Rather than try to follow the lines connecting the Obama Justice Department to Russia and Uranium One, though, most people just wanted to make fun of the chart. Go ahead, then — at least Uranium One will get some exposure on social media.

The hilariously moronic @replouiegohmert presented one of these charts today at the House Judiciary Oversight hearing, but I’ll be damned if it matters which pic.twitter.com/GMs0qrbuqt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 14, 2017

Rep. Louie Gohmert's chart from today's House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing is fun pic.twitter.com/HatcAfceel — Blumgold (@poliscimystery) November 14, 2017

This is what your brain looks like on drugs https://t.co/srULS5M1dg — Ian Nawalinski (@ian_nawa) November 14, 2017

Just one straight line connects my brain while looking at this to complete and total insanity. https://t.co/6E96HXOS85 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 14, 2017

It's like that scene in A Beautiful Mind! https://t.co/queEHSlp7T — Matthew Pennekamp (@Mppennekamp) November 14, 2017

Gosh, looks like there have been some late nights in Gohmert's office.https://t.co/GVk1lJSc1k pic.twitter.com/6lj3w6nKe2 — Damon Effingham (@Effingood) November 14, 2017

This is truly awesome and not the work of middle school C students at all… https://t.co/P5XdECwUIH — TDI (@jfarrlley) November 14, 2017

Mission BBQ's children's menu placemat is lithttps://t.co/XyjLhmq2Fy — Miles "Tails" Standish (@PraxisKenzie) November 14, 2017

.@Microsoft please revoke Louie Gohmert's MS Paint liscencehttps://t.co/VG0qPas0HZ — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) November 14, 2017

I have so many things to say about this

But the most important

Is that graphic design is my passion https://t.co/fj96cnLnjt — Matthew (@matthewbdubs) November 14, 2017

This is the I Spy game from Highlights, right? https://t.co/LxAm8DFNWI — Swamp Thing (@BlingtheCat) November 14, 2017

Getting this framed for toddler's room! https://t.co/FczawYDQrZ — robneyer (@robneyer) November 14, 2017

Freebase 6 hours of InfoWars then come tell this doesn't make perfect sense. https://t.co/VpYQP99vhC — Adam Kwiecinski (@AdamKwizz43) November 14, 2017

This is along the lines of what you'd find in Alex Jones's basement. But here we are — in Congress. https://t.co/bOZr6eZ8SQ — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) November 14, 2017

This is literally just a bunch of names and words connected at random. https://t.co/ozqoLUjKfW — Nathan Lawrence (@NathanBLawrence) November 14, 2017

This chart clearly shows that there were people, places, and things that can be connected by the drawing of line segments between them. https://t.co/MKfKFMdiW2 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 14, 2017

This chart is unable to map a direct connection between the squares for Obama DOJ, and Obama FBI https://t.co/vVxFh1zSTp — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) November 14, 2017

per The Chart, @Brhodes is the person linking Barack Obama to Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/UGYrOUyTwV — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) November 14, 2017

Perhaps the best part is that Susan Rice appears twice, as does Obama State Department https://t.co/98lGPNSs47 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 14, 2017

Comey, Mueller, and the Obama State Department are each on here twice. https://t.co/6Uw4gq2IVs — Matt Ford (@fordm) November 14, 2017

this is just boxes with things that make conservatives mad in them, and lines connecting them. there is no narrative here https://t.co/rO1BKKZ5JC — Dave Lartigue 🌹 (extended dance remix) (@daveexmachina) November 14, 2017

You see a congressman's chart. I see a cry for help. https://t.co/Cpdawh9bux — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) November 14, 2017

I know it’s been a long year but this may be the dumbest thing I’ve seen. https://t.co/imgNT7GcHJ — christopher football (@ditchell) November 14, 2017

we all know some staffer got high for the first time last night, pulled this together, and this morning was like, "here boss" https://t.co/nm0C9iIsGB — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) November 14, 2017

when the IT guys finally install Visio 2010 on your machine and you just go fuckin nuts https://t.co/fIinO5WtbJ — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 14, 2017

This is my favorite thing on the internet today https://t.co/sTaA2py4hr — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 14, 2017

There just might be a scandal or two in there if anyone were brave enough to dig in.

