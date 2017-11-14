Sen. John Thune of South Dakota ruffled the feathers of Democrats Tuesday when he announced that repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate will be in the GOP’s tax bill.

Joseph Lawlor of the Washington Examiner noted that some Democrats objected to the individual mandate being included in the GOP’s tax bill; for that to happen, the Supreme Court would have had to have decided that the individual mandate was a tax … oh, wait.

Does anyone else remember when the Democrats cheered this decision back in 2012?

Trending

* * *

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: individual mandateJohn ThuneObamaCarerepealTax