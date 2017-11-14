Sen. John Thune of South Dakota ruffled the feathers of Democrats Tuesday when he announced that repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate will be in the GOP’s tax bill.

Whoa. Member of GOP senate leadership John Thune says repeal of individual mandate will be in tax bill. — Paul "if true" McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 14, 2017

@SenJohnThune CONFIRMS:

-Individual mandate repeal will be added to tax bill in SFC.

-They have 50 votes on the floor.

-Passing Alexander-Murray alongside (not within the tax bill) is part of the deal. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) November 14, 2017

Joseph Lawlor of the Washington Examiner noted that some Democrats objected to the individual mandate being included in the GOP’s tax bill; for that to happen, the Supreme Court would have had to have decided that the individual mandate was a tax … oh, wait.

Dems object that Rs are inserting health care into the tax bill with individual mandate repeal. "My understanding is the individual mandate is a tax," Thune responds, referencing SCOTUS decision — Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) November 14, 2017

Does anyone else remember when the Democrats cheered this decision back in 2012?

SCOTUS: Mandate "may reasonably be characterized as a tax." It survives. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 28, 2012

