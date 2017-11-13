Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday saw even more Senate Republicans either pull their endorsements or call on him to withdraw from the race. It’s not surprising for Democratic senators to urge Moore to withdraw, but Sen. Claire McCaskill cited her experience as a sex crimes prosecutor in sizing up Moore’s denials.

As an experienced sex crimes prosecutor I recognize the shifts in Roy Moore’s “denials”. They completely undermine his credibility. I agree with many of my R colleagues. He doesn’t belong in the Senate. Period. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 13, 2017

Dem senator up for reelection next year 👇 https://t.co/xCXAEVqvVZ — David de Sola (@daviddesola) November 14, 2017

Claire bringing it. https://t.co/Pni9jkLfER — Willing to discuss (@buffsblg) November 13, 2017

This is how a US Senator should respond to these serious charges: https://t.co/5dr04Rt6FS — Darren Hellwege (@Hellwege) November 13, 2017

Y’all better be woke on this. If former DAs who prosecuted sex crimes damn Moore, you need to take heed…..this ain’t about politics now. This is about values…Christian values if you want to get that far for those who are Christian believers. https://t.co/bWO4RMrbeN — Gregory Moore (@nbascribectx) November 13, 2017

she has a strong record on this. https://t.co/AiTuYP4h9x — Grant (@GrantGambling) November 13, 2017

That’s not the only record she has, though.

Now do Bill Clinton. https://t.co/F4kRUZdr1Q — Wyld Stalyn (@WyldStalyn5150) November 13, 2017

Now do Bill Clinton. https://t.co/HubAW7opeF — Evocatus Rex (@NoSlackDelta) November 14, 2017

She was against Bill Clinton before she was for him. You're fooling nobody, Senator. https://t.co/vccmzoYH53 — Meech (@michi83) November 13, 2017

You wanted Bill Clinton back in the White House…. https://t.co/FGSTuQghVB — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 13, 2017

With Claire's expertise she voted for Bill Clinton twice. She also defended Bill Clinton on his sexual assaults… https://t.co/nhZgAMIUKI https://t.co/Ktf2xcpE6S — JoLissa ~Freedom~ (@JoLissa13) November 13, 2017

* * *

