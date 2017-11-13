Strangely, “Gadsden Mall” has just popped up on Twitter’s list of trending topics in the United States, and it owes to a piece in The New Yorker investigating rumors that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was on a ban list there in the 1980s.

Roy Moore had been banned from a mall in Gadsden, Alabama, because he badgered teen girls, residents of the town, including lawyers and cops, say: https://t.co/2PiK8XzRT8 pic.twitter.com/AUxuoFj0nf — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 13, 2017

Charles Bethea writes:

This past weekend, I spoke or messaged with more than a dozen people—including a major political figure in the state—who told me that they had heard, over the years, that Moore had been banned from the mall because he repeatedly badgered teen-age girls. Some say that they heard this at the time, others in the years since. These people include five members of the local legal community, two cops who worked in the town, several people who hung out at the mall in the early eighties, and a number of former mall employees.

“Gadsden’s current law-enforcement community could not confirm the existence of a mall ban on Moore,” Bethea writes. However, plenty of people say they had heard the rumor.

The 80s version of being banned from Twitter. https://t.co/Enhk2ehWDJ — neontaster (@neontaster) November 13, 2017

I mean, I shouldn't laugh but… https://t.co/8JL8OD20o8 — Bossy Britches (@BossyBritches72) November 13, 2017

Well, I mean, who among us hasn't been banned by the mall for interacting with underage girls???? 😳 https://t.co/EPTC1R8R13 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 13, 2017

So it was an open secret that he was banned from a mall for badgering teenage girls?? https://t.co/rqTl8QA8HU — Paul "if true" McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 13, 2017

wow this mall, town residents, lawyers and cops had better information than all the investigative reporters in Alabama https://t.co/oJAKtW4oVS — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 13, 2017

He needs to go. Question for Alabama GOP: why are we hearing this crap only now and not during the campaign? https://t.co/mP8YOdXsln — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 13, 2017

The GOP really hitched their wagon to a turd. https://t.co/UiXbVtesA7 — Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 13, 2017

How in the heck did Republican oppo folks miss this in the primary? https://t.co/8s07i1oCYA — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) November 13, 2017

Whoever was in charge of oppo research against Roy Moore before the primaries should never work in politics again. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 14, 2017

So…this was such obscure knowledge that the GOP's crack oppo squad could never have found it? https://t.co/KK2soV4PQm — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 13, 2017

Um, wait, wut??? as I was typing – another shoe drops. https://t.co/bKdTZ4HeqF — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) November 13, 2017

ok who had "banned from the mall" in their office pool? https://t.co/91gd2F5fLC — Chris Baugh (@chris_baugh_) November 13, 2017

Aaaaand, here we go. I heard this rumor last week, and hoped there would be some reporting around it. https://t.co/WJwLaAR3Lg — Karoli (@Karoli) November 13, 2017

Democrat ads are pretty much writing themselves at this point. https://t.co/eOGHSIWu2f — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) November 14, 2017

My god… How creepy are you that you get banned from a mall? https://t.co/GLk1dS1ImP — frosty bureaucrat (@dontcallmepoc) November 13, 2017

You have to be an elite level creep to get banned from the mall https://t.co/wZ1fTeQxRK — Geoff (@edwardsg00) November 14, 2017

A lot of hearsay in this article, but a lot may be the key. https://t.co/uTLmhs3O7h — MaggieMay (@hunt4integrity) November 13, 2017

It's time for me to get off this planet https://t.co/aHd3NA5Vo7 — Marisa Caiola (@marisacaiola) November 13, 2017

My goodness, it's insanity for any #Republican to defend #RoyMoore anymore, disturbing stories and facts piling up https://t.co/ooBFJWHqxl — Jamie Eldridge (@JamieEldridgeMA) November 13, 2017

We'll soon find out if the Gadsden Mall has stricter entry requirements than the US Senate. https://t.co/gSHUt3Zck2 — matt blaze (@mattblaze) November 14, 2017

Anyone want to place bets on how long before Moore resigns his candidacy to "spend more time with his family"? I say he goes by Friday. Any takers? https://t.co/2rxwznaLuG — nooneneedsafiftycharacterdisplayname (@emigre80) November 13, 2017

And the local Alabama paper just came out with a story with local residents backing up all the allegations against Moore https://t.co/wyy7uHtPDw — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 14, 2017

