There was a lot of buzz among The Resistance on Twitter Saturday over President Trump’s handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The questions at hand: did Trump confront Putin about Russian meddling in the election, and does Trump even believe Russia interfered?

So what’s the story? Did Trump bring up Russian interference in the 2016 election?

Trump told press on AF1 he and Putin discussed meddling: "He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. “ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 11, 2017

The Kremlin, however, says the issue was not brought up.

Trump and Putin did not discuss Russian meddling during their 5-minute chat, Kremlin says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 11, 2017

Kremlin denies Trump asked Putin about Russian election interference https://t.co/ZokAgsZvhK pic.twitter.com/UnyGDgUzKp — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2017

In the meantime, Trump is getting crushed by liberals who are saying he denies there was an attempt by Russia to meddle in the election.

https://t.co/JmZYDz8Rnl “Every time (Putin) sees me, he says, 'I didn't do that…and I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it." — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) November 11, 2017

Trump on Putin: “Every time he sees me he says I didn’t do that. And I believe. I really believe when he tells me that he means it. " https://t.co/vifCfmBf0n — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 11, 2017

Trump says Putin is offended by meddling allegations: "He says I didn’t do that. I think he’s very insulted by it. “ https://t.co/G96Y3gmWOz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 11, 2017

Strap yourselves in: Hillary superfan Peter Daou gets an “A” in reading comprehension and actually defends Trump on this issue.

A number of headlines today have said that "Trump believes Putin" on #TrumpRussia. Much as I find what Trump said egregious, he actually didn't say that. He said he thinks Putin really believes what he's saying. Precision matters. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2017

Daou’s right: what Trump said is that he believes Putin believes what he says when he denies Russian meddling. But there’s another twist: CIA Director Mike Pompeo is pushing back.

Wow! @CIA Director Mike Pompeo releases statement endorsing intel conclusion Russia meddled direct challenge to @realDonaldTrump comments accepting #Putin denial and calling ex CIS officials political hacks — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 11, 2017

Pompeo didn’t issue a statement, but he did stand by the 2016 intelligence community assessment on Russia.

Please see my clarification he did not issue a new statement today but they stand by previous CIA /Pompeo statements supporting previous 2016 Intel assessment on Russian meddling — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 11, 2017

CIA pushes back at Trump: We "stand by" assessment Russia interfered in 2016 election https://t.co/18gqdOezL0 pic.twitter.com/AfrvB8iOyG — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2017

TRANSLATION: Trump's own CIA Director is telling the American people that @realDonaldTrump is LYING about Putin and Russia's role in hacking America. https://t.co/nvxXwHU2ye — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 11, 2017

And Trump is pushing back against the pushback?

Trump continues to slam former US intel leaders: “I mean, give me a break, they are political hacks…I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper and you have Comey..So you look at that and you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with them” — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) November 11, 2017

unusual Veterans Day, in which POTUS takes Putin’s word over intel comm and CIA director who POTUS likes disagrees https://t.co/R68aOXtw0f — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 11, 2017

None of this is going over very well with The Resistance:

Trump is admitting collusion with Putin. He should be arrested when he re-enters the states. — Jules (@JW4Resistance) November 11, 2017

Treason. Needs to be dealt with now! — Christina Gurchinoff (@christinagurch2) November 11, 2017

TREASONOUS behavior of this magnitude deserves a PUBLIC EXECUTION. — anne guetschow (@braintrst) November 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Traitor Trump do not return to USA – we hanged Benedict Arnold & will do no less to you. America does not tolerate traitors. You will be tried and convicted.#TheResistance The #NewAmericanRevolution began 11/07 — Farensiminoff (@GTE45) November 11, 2017

This borders on treasonous, does it not? https://t.co/8bHD363IoV — Michelle O'Brien 🦇 (@Wolf_six) November 11, 2017

This is treasonous rhetoric. https://t.co/HaWG2CCNLE — de jure Bill (@wmbo) November 11, 2017

time for America to get serious – trump is a dangerous dictator in the making – his constant demeaning of the press and institutions is treachery – The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict. — savourthis (@savourfinefood) November 11, 2017

OMG And he is still in foreign airspace. Can we just refuse to let his plane land back in USA? He can exile himself w/Putin, like Snowden. — Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) November 11, 2017

This Veteran's Day, why not show your patriotism by throwing all of America's intelligence officers under the bus and siding with the ex-KGB President of Russia?! https://t.co/ecReGTSzZ7 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 11, 2017

Welp if PRESIDENT PUTIN says so https://t.co/23x7apRMBa — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) November 11, 2017

I have been reluctant to use the word "treasonous" to describe our current president, but I'm not sure any other word suffices. https://t.co/BXP9XP4Xa8 — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) November 11, 2017

We're at a point where he's publicly conspiring against the United States. https://t.co/i0ZRHKr61w — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) November 11, 2017

He's guilty. The President of the United States is illegitimate. https://t.co/dhhrMUQWak — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 11, 2017

It's staggering that the U.S. President takes the word of a Russian dictator who presides over the killings of journalists, over his own intelligence community. https://t.co/NhtJwvM472 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 11, 2017

Trump is free to criticize Brennan, Clapper & Comey. But that's not really what he's doing. He's slandering the entire intelligence community. He's implicitly but clearly asserting that scores of intelligence and law enforcement officers conspired to promote a massive falsehood. https://t.co/DJMR8NNkLc — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2017

Has President Trump landed yet?

* * *