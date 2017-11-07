Nov. 7 has been declared the National Day for the Victims of Communism.

A press release on the White House website reads, in part:

Over the past century, communist totalitarian regimes around the world have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless more to exploitation, violence, and untold devastation. These movements, under the false pretense of liberation, systematically robbed innocent people of their God-given rights of free worship, freedom of association, and countless other rights we hold sacrosanct. Citizens yearning for freedom were subjugated by the state through the use of coercion, violence, and fear.

Who in America could have a problem with that? A lot of people, actually. Communists took to the streets Nov. 4 as part of RefuseFascism.org’s #ItBegins protest to drive out the fascist Trump regime and replace it with …? In fact, the communists show up at just about every anti-Trump rally there is, hoping to fight off Nazis.

In fact, Blake Montgomery, who covers “tech and protests” for BuzzFeed News, claims that the whole thing is just a “white nationalist talking point.”

Oops … looks like that one got deleted, but here’s a screenshot:

Now that was a fantastic BuzzFeed burn.

Update:

