Nov. 7 has been declared the National Day for the Victims of Communism.

100 years after the Bolshevik Revolution, @POTUS recognizes a "National Day for the Victims of #Communism." https://t.co/aexdA4zNNF pic.twitter.com/zyRcYpvT9G — Victims of Communism (@VoCommunism) November 7, 2017

A day before Pres Trump visits China, WH marks "National Day for the Victims of Communism." Marks 100 yrs since Bolshevik Revolution. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 7, 2017

A press release on the White House website reads, in part:

Over the past century, communist totalitarian regimes around the world have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless more to exploitation, violence, and untold devastation. These movements, under the false pretense of liberation, systematically robbed innocent people of their God-given rights of free worship, freedom of association, and countless other rights we hold sacrosanct. Citizens yearning for freedom were subjugated by the state through the use of coercion, violence, and fear.

Historic. Thank you @POTUS for honoring 100+ million people killed by communism since 1917 & those who suffer still. https://t.co/gb3firwFi4 — Marion Smith (@smithmarion) November 7, 2017

White House announces National Day for Victims of Communism. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/kzOXwerio3 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 7, 2017

Who in America could have a problem with that? A lot of people, actually. Communists took to the streets Nov. 4 as part of RefuseFascism.org’s #ItBegins protest to drive out the fascist Trump regime and replace it with …? In fact, the communists show up at just about every anti-Trump rally there is, hoping to fight off Nazis.

In fact, Blake Montgomery, who covers “tech and protests” for BuzzFeed News, claims that the whole thing is just a “white nationalist talking point.”

"Victims of Communism" is a white nationalist talking point. Trump just made Nov 7 Natl Day for Vics of Communism. https://t.co/Zt3cwUPgP3 — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) November 7, 2017

Oops … looks like that one got deleted, but here’s a screenshot:

“Reporter” at BuzzFeed believes “victims of communism” is a white nationalist talking point. https://t.co/1cq0WYK9sp — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 7, 2017

Buzzfeed reporter thinks recognizing tens of millions of victims of most deadly ideology in history = “a white nationalist talking point”. https://t.co/5tLj9wjxIm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2017

'"Victims of Communism" is a white nationalist talking point. ' was something this person typed. He typed this. And he didn't delete it! https://t.co/zES31SbUTv — lauren 🦃🍁🍂 (@LilMissRightie) November 7, 2017

Now this, folks–this is a take. https://t.co/1RCO1GIeVP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 7, 2017

How do you spit on the graves of the tens of millions killed by one of the most evil ideologies in the history of mankind? With statements like this https://t.co/iXcq2jr1uL — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 7, 2017

I don't know you, Blake, but this unspeakable insult to countless victims of every race and creed ought to ruin your career.#CommunismKills https://t.co/3Nwzi4PRDN — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) November 7, 2017

Wow. Tell that to the 100+ Million people killed by communist regimes. Stick to your cat GIFS & Listicles, we'll handle #humanrights. https://t.co/3PTUwonZ3p — Victims of Communism (@VoCommunism) November 7, 2017

Now that was a fantastic BuzzFeed burn.

This is about as Buzzfeed as it gets https://t.co/KcDlc1VyDR — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) November 7, 2017

Yeah, it was just 100 million honest mistakes! https://t.co/Ijn4kSNIuT — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) November 7, 2017

oh yeah i forgot every single person who was killed by communism was white hint: they aren't https://t.co/hL1CtcZUD3 — shakey (@shakey2002) November 7, 2017

Are you f*cking high, Buzzfeed Dude? https://t.co/ncoBHJhugq — Done with the NFL (@ShillForHillary) November 7, 2017

"Anybody that opposes communism is a white nationalist" is peak wokeness. https://t.co/hTfVmEoLAS — "FireButch" Thompson (@RayburnThompson) November 7, 2017

Hating communism is now also racist. https://t.co/asyiRjBPyR — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 7, 2017

Yeah, remembering the tens of millions of victims in China, Vietnam, Korea, and Cuba is all about white supremacy. https://t.co/J1HBxrhgXx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 7, 2017

Mao killed around 65,000,000 people in the name of communism. Are the Chinese “white nationalists”? https://t.co/1cq0WYK9sp — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 7, 2017

if you'd like to talk to victims of communism, may i refer you to my chinese father and cuban stepfather? https://t.co/RF60x9hZH6 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 7, 2017

The victims of communism were Chinese, Korean, Cambodian, Vietnamese, Lao, Cuban, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, and many other non white people. https://t.co/f2hPlttPyR — James Davis (@jamesedavis2012) November 7, 2017

Um, Communism globally killed Chinese, Cambodians, Cubans, Africans, Vietnamese, and countless others. You need to brush up on history… https://t.co/V12DpaMkDV — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 7, 2017

LESSON FOR TODAY

Remembering history is totally for white folk who like to live without government that starves them into mass graves. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) November 7, 2017

Wanna tally up body counts from the last century, Blake?

Honestly, American liberals are about as deep as a puddle of mud. https://t.co/5w7gdnG8HM — Dimitri Kolokotronis (@JimmyLevendia) November 7, 2017

Sorry, I’m not seeing the logic stream to arrive at this conclusion. https://t.co/SUXfOnyyxD — Dude!WheresMyUranium (@SonofLiberty357) November 7, 2017

Turns out, you’re the BuzzFeed writer on the white nationalism beat. You should know better, dummy. https://t.co/ZYUPtBJ2jN — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) November 7, 2017

This will shock you: the guy lecturing about this alleged "white nationalist talking point" wasn't even born yet when the Cold War ended. https://t.co/H16mowpjHd — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 7, 2017

Jesus Christ. Communism apology needs to be purged from the American left. https://t.co/IigmdNGvjz — Tom (@ThisIsMajorTom2) November 7, 2017

More proof that the lack of nutrients in our over-processed food is deeply impacting the brains of the modern liberal. https://t.co/aylvqlQlkO — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 7, 2017

This is what we’re up against, folks. malicious insanity combined with infantile ignorance. https://t.co/EHiHgp3WXp — Jason ن 🇺🇸 (@jasonmn) November 7, 2017

Today’s entry in “Why Trump Wins in 2020” https://t.co/wCSDxaj4Qs — Del Paxton's Piano (@Mark_Derr) November 7, 2017

LMAO Trump has driven his enemies insane. Remembering the victims of Communism is now an inherently "white nationalist" talking point lol https://t.co/JZfLtztjft — Robert Venosa (@robert_venosa) November 7, 2017

Update:

I didn’t mean in any way to diminish the many real victims of communism, and my tweet was a bad misintrepretation of the president's declaration. I've deleted it 1/ — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) November 7, 2017

I cover white nationalists, and they use that language a lot, which is why I made that very dumb mistake. 2/2 — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) November 7, 2017

