Here’s a shocker: Sen. John McCain of Arizona is more popular among Democrats than Republicans, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday.

Poll: McCain is now better liked by Democrats than Republicans https://t.co/YXPapdI2yH pic.twitter.com/fH2hNikHpw — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2017

The Hill reports:

Forty-four percent of Republicans surveyed in the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday hold a negative view of McCain, while only 35 percent have a positive view of him. Meanwhile, 52 percent of Democrats surveyed now see him in a positive light. Overall, 43 percent of survey respondents had a favorable view of McCain and 28 percent a negative one.

The Hill notes that, in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election, 79 percent of Republicans viewed him positively.

Surprising to no one on the right. https://t.co/f1mjxDFeBw — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) November 2, 2017

And vice versa. Just one big ole love fest. They recognize the maverick that he is. https://t.co/iuyEPh7TZn — Stule Cvel (@stule) November 2, 2017

That's not how this works… that's not how any of this works. https://t.co/qb8ltSbsf2 — Trump❷⓿❷⓿ (@He_Has_Failed) November 2, 2017

He’s the media’s favorite again… I guess their numbers are already included with the Democrats. https://t.co/NPjpNauEDr — Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 2, 2017

And yet …

They’d still shit all over him if he ran for president again. https://t.co/xF4MA66gpF — #DumpSpeakerRyan🍀 (@Goaliemom3533) November 2, 2017

Yep … just look at the newfound love and respect Democrats have for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

Quick… someone Remind them about Palin! https://t.co/5ea5fN2OgI — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 2, 2017

* * *

Related: