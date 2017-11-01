Here’s a shocker: Sen. John McCain of Arizona is more popular among Democrats than Republicans, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday.

The Hill reports:

Forty-four percent of Republicans surveyed in the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday hold a negative view of McCain, while only 35 percent have a positive view of him. Meanwhile, 52 percent of Democrats surveyed now see him in a positive light.

Overall, 43 percent of survey respondents had a favorable view of McCain and 28 percent a negative one.

The Hill notes that, in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election, 79 percent of Republicans viewed him positively.

Trending

And yet …

Yep … just look at the newfound love and respect Democrats have for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsJohn McCainpoll