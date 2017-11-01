Here’s a shocker: Sen. John McCain of Arizona is more popular among Democrats than Republicans, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday.
Poll: McCain is now better liked by Democrats than Republicans https://t.co/YXPapdI2yH pic.twitter.com/fH2hNikHpw
— The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2017
The Hill reports:
Forty-four percent of Republicans surveyed in the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday hold a negative view of McCain, while only 35 percent have a positive view of him. Meanwhile, 52 percent of Democrats surveyed now see him in a positive light.
Overall, 43 percent of survey respondents had a favorable view of McCain and 28 percent a negative one.
The Hill notes that, in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election, 79 percent of Republicans viewed him positively.
#ImagineThat https://t.co/PH8S16F4A2
— Christy (@desertgardens) November 2, 2017
Surprising to no one on the right. https://t.co/f1mjxDFeBw
— Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) November 2, 2017
I'm shocked and amazed!!!!!! https://t.co/3XBrGVnoYj
— Terry Green (@spikefork) November 2, 2017
Can’t get anything past you, Hill. https://t.co/9GQ9HyvYek
— 99%Swamp=100%Fed Up (@bloodless_coup) November 2, 2017
lololololololol https://t.co/m1SlmGUeui
— lauren 🍀☘️🇮🇪 (@LilMissRightie) November 2, 2017
— Michael Cooper 🇺🇸 (@coopermikea) November 2, 2017
And vice versa. Just one big ole love fest. They recognize the maverick that he is. https://t.co/iuyEPh7TZn
— Stule Cvel (@stule) November 2, 2017
That's not how this works… that's not how any of this works. https://t.co/qb8ltSbsf2
— Trump❷⓿❷⓿ (@He_Has_Failed) November 2, 2017
Legacy complete. https://t.co/5ea5fN2OgI
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 2, 2017
He’s the media’s favorite again… I guess their numbers are already included with the Democrats. https://t.co/NPjpNauEDr
— Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 2, 2017
And yet …
They’d still shit all over him if he ran for president again. https://t.co/xF4MA66gpF
— #DumpSpeakerRyan🍀 (@Goaliemom3533) November 2, 2017
Yep … just look at the newfound love and respect Democrats have for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.
Quick… someone Remind them about Palin! https://t.co/5ea5fN2OgI
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 2, 2017
* * *
Related:
Someone tell Bush and Romney they made Ana Navarro’s list of ‘decent’ Republicans (like McCain) https://t.co/Z3FJ8kjhW0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2017