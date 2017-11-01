New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer’s been Twitter-tangling with President Trump today, and all that’s made him long for the days of a former president. No, not Obama, but rather his predecessor:
When terrorism has struck us in the past, presidents have brought us together. It’s a shame this president can’t. pic.twitter.com/d0olC9RK7T
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
Anybody who remembers the years 2001 through 2008 might be bound to get a big laugh out of that:
You guys spent 8 years calling him Hitler (and worse)
Get bent, Chuck. https://t.co/Vxk8gILl4v
— lauren 🍀☘️🇮🇪 (@LilMissRightie) November 1, 2017
Also, Schumer loved then-President Bush so much that he vowed to block all high court nominees during Bush’s final year in office.
Chuck nobody is buying what you are trying to sell.
— GAdon (@adondaki) November 1, 2017
Don't think for a second that Schumer's praise for W is anything other than a cynical calculated move to egg on Republican infighting. https://t.co/g1VZXwulxP
— neontaster (@neontaster) November 1, 2017
Wasn’t Schumer just this morning saying politics shouldn’t be played over yesterday’s attack?
Crying Chuck Schumer calls on @POTUS to bring us together, as he attacks the president. https://t.co/8eUo2nosFJ
— Malynda (@MalyndaNyc) November 1, 2017
Did you tweet this b4 or after u said . "I will not turn this into politics" ? Lie much?
— Rod the Deplorable (@damagecontrol65) November 1, 2017