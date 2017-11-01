New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer’s been Twitter-tangling with President Trump today, and all that’s made him long for the days of a former president. No, not Obama, but rather his predecessor:

Anybody who remembers the years 2001 through 2008 might be bound to get a big laugh out of that:

Also, Schumer loved then-President Bush so much that he vowed to block all high court nominees during Bush’s final year in office.

Wasn’t Schumer just this morning saying politics shouldn’t be played over yesterday’s attack?

