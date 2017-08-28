Earlier Monday, Twitchy gave the coveted top spot on its list of most vile Harvey-related tweets to an adjunct professor of sociology and Orlando Weekly freelancer to this clown, who at the time had deleted his entire Twitter archive:

He’d said he was clear in that he was referring to GOP leadership’s lack of preparation for weather events like Harvey, but for a freelance writer, he could have been a little more clear.

Ken Storey teaches sociology at the University of Tampa. pic.twitter.com/TAxemxF6GL — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) August 27, 2017

It’s a good thing he held onto his account so he could issue this follow-up:

I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly — Ken Storey (@klstorey) August 28, 2017

Resign immediately. You're only sorry you got caught. Your comment is so disgusting, so disturbing.#Resign — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 28, 2017

Especially since your job should be on the line. You’re not morally fit to bus tables let alone teach anyone. https://t.co/CswLC1tj3l — Georgia (@georgia_nyc) August 28, 2017

Talking about Karma dude. https://t.co/jnQn9SeQga — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 29, 2017

You know that apology your kid gives you when caught red-handed & he doesn't really mean it?!? Yeah, it's like that. https://t.co/Er973lw1Kb — 🇺🇸Angela Dawn 🇮🇱 (@DiAlegna) August 28, 2017

* * *

Related: